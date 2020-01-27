Pictures from Burns Supper at Antonine Primary School



Primary seven pupils hosted their own Burns Supper on Thursday evening, with over 180 people attending, including Provost William Buchanan and Councillor David Grant.

The children organised and hosted the event, with four highland dancers among the entertainment on the night.

Burns Supper at Antonine Primary School, Bonnybridge. Picture by Michael Gillen.

