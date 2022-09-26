Pictures: Falkirk school pupils grow their own food
High school pupils hard at work growing their own produce were able to show off the fruits of their labour at the launch of their brand new Polycrub facility and Falkirk Herald photographer Michael Gillen was there to capture the event.
By James Trimble
Monday, 26th September 2022
Updated
Monday, 26th September 2022, 1:18 pm
A polythene structure which is becoming popular with individual growers who need a robust growing space for their vegetables, the polycrub is now turning out a tasty crop of veg for the youngsters of Braes High School.
The launch event, which took place recently at the Newlands Road, Brightons school, saw parents and representatives of Falkirk Council in attendance.
