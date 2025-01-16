People prepare to get active as Beat the Street travel game returns to Falkirk
Beat the Street runs February 19 to March 19 and aims to encourage communities to stay active and get out and about walking and cycling.
Last year’s event saw 3718 people, around 20 per cent of the population, walking and cycling across Denny, Bonnybridge and Camelon, resulting in a total of 35,918
active travel miles throughout the month.
Participants who took part in last year's event across Falkirk West reported they continued walking more for short trips once the game had finished, using their car less, and feeling better both mentally and physically.
Beat the Street, which is open to all ages and abilities, sees players participate in the game using a Beat the Street Smartcard to tap on one of 33 “Beat Boxes” located throughout Denny, Bonnybridge and Camelon.
Players over the age of 13 can download the Beat the Street app for free.
People can sign up as individual players or through participating primary schools, community groups, or workplace teams. Prizes are available to those teams or individuals who have travelled the most active travel miles.
There is also a total points leader board and an average leader board for schools and community teams.
Head of Muir Primary School topped last year’s leaderboard, while Denny Primary School led in average points. In the community and workplace category, team “The Mad House!” ranked first for both total and average points.
