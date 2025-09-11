Parents voice concerns over Falkirk Council's ASN provision proposals as consultation launched

Parents of children with additional support needs have expressed their concerns over Falkirk Council’s proposals to close its Enhanced Provision units and to support all pupils within their local catchment schools.

A number of families have been in touch with The Falkirk Herald following the decision by the local authority to hold a consultation on proposed changes to its education provision for children with additional support needs, and they all share concerns about what such a change would mean not just for their own children’s futures but also the impact it would have on education as a whole.

There are currently 15 Primary Enhanced Provision teams based within primary schools, supporting around 281 pupils.

Under the proposals being consulted on by Falkirk Council support would be redistributed more evenly across all 47 of the area’s primary schools.

They say schools would receive enhanced resources, training and staff support which may allow pupils with additional needs to attend their local catchment school, reducing the need for travel and creating fairer access to specialised support.

The council says it is looking at making the changes following an increase in the number of pupils requiring extra support and to ensure a more local and equitable approach across all primary schools.

However, parents are voicing their concerns over the negative impact such a decision would have for all involved.

Jodie Hawkins, whose non verbal autistic son currently attends an Enhanced Provision unit, said: “When we originally applied for Enhanced Provision we were rejected and we appealed the decision.

"My son physically wouldn’t cope in a mainstream school. In nursery he couldn’t cope with the number of people and I know a mainstream class would have less children, but it would still be too many for him.

"Sensory noises would really disrupt him and being non verbal his communication skills are very low level and he wouldn’t understand if a teacher asked him to sit in one place for hours. He needs to be moving around.

"If I thought he could cope in mainstream I would have put him in it.

"My biggest fear though is the risk factor. He is an eloper and I would end up having to sit outside the playground every day worrying.

“All children with additional support needs have totally different needs. The enhanced provision offers such an adaptive approach to learning. The teachers are fantastic, I can’t fault them. They know every child’s needs and adapt the learning for each child. You wouldn’t get that in the mainstream class.

“Having ASN kids in a mainstream class would have a massive impact on all children’s education.

“I know how disruptive my son can be without meaning to be, but it would have a big impact on the learning of every child in the class.

“The council are looking at them as a number on a spreadsheet. I would love for them to come out and sit for a day in an Enhanced Provision class and then tell me how their proposal would work.”

Dad Ross Patony, whose son is non verbal, says what’s important is that all of the children are receiving the right education in the right place for them.

He said: “It’s not just a safe place to drop him off, it’s his education and that’s what he want for him – the right education in the right place for him to grow.

“It’s an education these children simply wouldn’t get from a mainstream school.

"The children need the attention and support from the Enhanced Provision as they couldn’t cope or learn in a mainstream school environment.

"If the environment’s not right and they can’t control what they’re experiencing they will display their feelings in other ways.

"Teachers and support assistants are already completely stretched, but to have a child with additional needs in the class will be disruptive.

"Many of the children have highly complex needs and these would need to be met without the same specialist resources.

"Teachers would need to spend more time with them and everyone will be affected by disrupted learning.

"Every child deserves the right support in the right place and not a ‘one size fits all’ approach.”

And Nicola Cordiner, mum of a non verbal child with support needs, agrees that closing the Enhanced Provision units would be to the detriment of all children’s learning. She said the proposal to close them is “completely unacceptable”.

She said: “Every mainstream school should have its very own Enhanced Provision unit within it, absolutely, then all children with ASN or support needs can be offered the support they need at their local school. I am very lucky that my son attends an EP unit minutes away from where we live.

"We parents of children with support needs also need the support of the enhance provision staff. They don't just teach our children, they are an emotional support to the parents. They bond and invest their time in our children.

"Children with support needs require a separate environment which is much more sensory focussed and to be supported to learn skills to use and transition into the mainstream learning environment when, and if, they are ready. Rushing that development will cause regression of skills, negative impact to confidence and reduced interest and interaction in their education journey and development.”

Nicola echoed others’ views that returning children to mainstream rather than the EP units would affect all children.

She said: “Not only will it effect the confidence and learning of the child with the support needs, it will effect the learning needs of the kids in the mainstream.

“They will have daily and frequent interruptions and disturbances to their learning due to how the ASN children act with vocals, quirks and stims and they will have to share already stretched time with the teacher as they educate children with higher support needs.

"You are putting very vulnerable kids in environments where their needs will be missed as a class of 30 children would be very daunting to someone with no voice, or who is not able to communicate themselves over the noise and presence of other children.”

Falkirk Council has stressed that no decisions have been made and it is engaging with all stakeholders through the current consultation.

A spokesperson said: "The education service is currently embarking on a consultation to review the way in which enhanced support for children with additional support needs can be provided in an equitable way across all primary schools.

"Moving forward, this proposal would redistribute the resources from the current 15 Enhanced Provisions to across all primary schools in order to embed the right support for children to be able to engage in an appropriate learning environment within their local catchment school. This will include opportunities to engage in mainstream classes, if it is appropriate for the individual young person, as is the case at the moment.

"No decision has been made and this is the purpose of the consultation which will involve engagement with all stakeholders, in a variety of ways, to gather views in order to support decision making. We would encourage participation by all members of the school community through this process.”

"The consultation closes on Monday, October 27, 2025 and it is hoped that a report will be presented to Council Executive in February 2026."

>>To have your say on the council’s proposals visit the website participateplus.falkirk.gov.uk/ >>A number of consultation meetings are also planned for the coming weeks and details of times and locations can be found at the above website.