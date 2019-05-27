Parents being urged to help Falkirk Council save schools cash

Falkirk Council’s education boss, Robert Naylor, hopes to enlist the help of parents when he attends a meeting of Falkirk Area Parent Forum on Thursday, June 6.

Falkirk Council’s education boss, Robert Naylor, hopes to enlist the help of parents when he attends a meeting of Falkirk Area Parent Forum on Thursday, June 6.

Mr Naylor, director of Education, Children and Young People Service, will speak to the group about the council’s recently adopted five-year business plan and what he calls ‘targeted savings for schools over that period’.

In a letter to parent council chairpersons, he writes: ” I will be accompanied by senior council officers and head teachers who will lead change/transformational projects to review current service delivery models with the aim of improving outcomes for children and young people and generating significant savings over the term of the business plan.

“At the meeting, I wish to explore further with you ways in which parents can contribute further to the work of these projects and in particular discuss the role of the sub-group to assist us as these transformation projects developed.”

The meeting will be on Thursday, June 6 at 6.30pm in Larbert High School and all parents and carers are welcome to attend.