Staff, pupils and invited guests took part in a special celebration to mark the new home for the school, which previously shared a campus with Winchburgh Primary.

Guest of honour was former history teacher, and custodian of the nearby historic House of the Binns, Kathleen Dalyell OBE.

Kathleen was honoured by Her Majesty the Queen for her services to the environment for her role as chair of the Royal Commission on Ancient and Historical Monuments in Scotland and is the widow of the late Tam Dalyell MP.

Kathleen Dalyell and Archbishop Leo Cushley were among the guests at the official opening.

Other highlights of the ceremony included songs from the school’s pupils and a dedication and blessing by Archbishop Leo Cushley, whose Archdiocese of St. Andrews and Edinburgh includes West Lothian.

Head teacher Colette Murray said: “It was fantastic to welcome everyone to Holy Family’s beautiful new home to celebrate our official opening.

“Our amazing new schoo l building is already making a huge difference to the learning experience for our children, as we continue to grow our school and build strong links with the local community.

“This is the fourth building that Holy Family has occupied since it was founded and it’s great that we now have a superb new home that will serve our community for many years to come.”

Pupils were in fine singing voice as they celebrated their school opening.

The new Holy Family is part of the £62 million development to build three new schools and shared sports facilities for the growing Winchburgh community.

This is West Lothian's largest investment in education facilities and the school was delivered, on time and budget, by Hub South East and main contractor Morrison Construction.

Leader of West Lothian Council Lawrence Fitzpatrick, who delivered the closing remarks at the event, said: “I was delighted to join with the Holy Family community to celebrate the opening.

“Special thanks to Kathleen Dalyell and Archbishop Cushley for joining us, along wi th representatives from ever yone who helped deliver this excel lent new school.