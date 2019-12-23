NHS staff’s support for Larbert High pupils

Staff at Forth Valley Royal Hospital are helping young people get the best out of school.

Larbert High runs nurture facilities for pupils who may be challenged by the large and busy campus.

Designed on the theme of an American diner, it is somewhere for youngsters to go for breakfast and have a chat with staff and their peers.

Staff at the Women, Children and Sexual Health unit at the Larbert hospital were keen to support the work.

Senior midwife Alison McBride encouraged colleagues to collect and donate a wide range of items for the Diner to benefit the pupils and their families.

Gifts donated include table-top games, jigsaws, arts and crafts sets, Lego and much more.

Thanking the NHS staff for their support, Elaine Disbury, principal teacher of pupil support, said: “Setting pupils up for the day is a very important aspect of our work, allowing them to share any worries or anxieties, helping them to find answers and solutions before their day of learning starts in classrooms.

“Unstructured times of intervals and lunchtimes can also be difficult for some pupils and The Diner provides a safe place, food and opportunities for socialising. We also work closely with families and offer a range of family learning opportunities, which are often complementary to, or analternative to, the support offered by our partner agencies such as NHS.”

She thanked the hospital staff for their donations which she added would bring hours of pleasure to pupils.