New responsible tourism course targets people in Falkirk

It has been launched by Forth Valley College in tandem with an action plan created by Sottish Canals and the Green Action Trust.

The recruitment process is underway to fill total of 16 places which are available only to those living in Falkirk.

The course will be free of cost and run on a part-time basis for three months, starting on Monday March 21 until Friday June 10.

The new course is aimed at people in Falkirk

It will be delivered on Mondays and Wednesday afternoons and also in the evenings.

Participants will attend the college’s Falkirk campus, together with some online delivery site visits and guest speakers.

Successful completion of the course will give participants the opportunity to gain a recognised an SQA NAP qualification which could provide a pathway to further study and/or employment.

Colin McGeoch curriculum manager in the department of creative industries, hospitality and tourism, welcomed the launch of the course.

He said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Scottish Canals and the Green Action Trust to offer this exciting new course, which can help transform the tourism industry and help them meet their net zero targets.”

He added: “This could well be the ideal course for anyone looking to break into the tourism industry, those who are looking to change professions or who are working part-time and we can’t wait to hear from those interested in applying.”

The course is supported and funded through the UK’s Government Renewal Fund.

