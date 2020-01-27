New partnership kicks off between Forth Valley College and Falkirk FC

A new partnership between Forth Valley College and Falkirk Football Club kicked off last week.

The initiative aims to bring benefits to both students and the wider community.

College principal Dr Ken Thomson welcomed the club’s head coaches Lee Millar and David McCracken, as well as first team players Ian McShane, Ben Hall and Robbie Leith, to the new Falkirk campus on Thursday to help launch the partnership.

As a result, there will be increased opportunities for the college’s students to get involved with the workings of the professional club, while providing Falkirk FC with the chance to raise awareness of their team among the wider student body and staff.

The neighbouring organisations already work together on projects such as the Centre Forward - Making Your Next Move Scheme, which involves Falkirk Football Community Foundation and Forth Valley College’s department of business and communities.

Now the new official link up is set to open up a range of other exciting plans including a chance for students and staff to attend a dedicated Forth Valley College match day with hundreds of free tickets being offered for the Falkirk FC home match on Saturday, February 22 against Montrose.

It is understood there’s potential for students studying in other departments, such as media and hospitality and catering, to get involved at the club too.

The college will be sponsoring student tickets up until the end of the season.

Dr Thomson, college principal, said: “We are delighted to launch our closer partnership with Falkirk FC and are excited by the possible range of live learning opportunities in sport, media and hospitality that could well be created in the process.

“As a community college we take great pride in working closely with our local partners and neighbours and we are looking forward to turning our match-up with Falkirk FC into a great result for both organisations. The Forth Valley College match-day will be a winner for everyone!”

Kieran Koszary, commercial director at Falkirk FC, said: “It was a fantastic experience to visit the new campus, and it was inspiring to see the passion from everyone within the new facilities, which are truly first class.

“As a football club we are excited about the opportunities of working together with the college on numerous exciting and innovative concepts over the years ahead.

“We are looking forward to welcoming hundreds of students from Forth Valley College to our match day on February 22, to not only enjoy the game, but to also support the club in various operational areas on the day as they look to enhance their knowledge and broaden their skillsets.”

Lindsay Graham, vice president of Forth Valley Student Association (FVSA), added: “There are so many parallels that both of these institutions have by being cornerstones of not just the local Falkirk community, but the much wider Forth Valley area.

“I feel that this partnership offers a fantastic opportunity to our students to gain experience in their studies. I know that the College and Falkirk FC already do a lot of good partnership working, and broadening the scope to include other opportunities for students is a win win situation for all and the dedicated FVC match-day and ticket sponsor offer are brilliant ideas.”