New house captains and pupil leadership teams for Falkirk High School

Falkirk High School recently announced the appointment of its new house captains and pupil junior and senior leadership teams.

The house captains will play help strengthen pupil leadership, promote inter-house activities and foster a sense of belonging and pride across the school.

Each of the four houses – Campbell, Cameron, Mackay and Robertson – will be represented by two junior captains in S3 and two senior captains from S5/6.

The captains will work in partnership with the Heads of House, Link Deputes and class teachers to deliver inclusive, ambitious and pupil-led initiatives.

The newly appointed pupil junior and senior leadership teams and the house captains. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

The house captains this year are for Campbell – Layla Mathewson and Ella McQueen (juniors) and Macy Lawrence and Cameron Kerr (seniors); Cameron – Belle Wotherspoon and Ava Turnbull (juniors) and Lorali Conroy and Leon Tinney (seniors); Mackay – Hannah Foy and Laura Hendry (juniors) and Tejja Padda and Emme Phillips (seniors); and Robertson – Sokhna Fall and Abigail Brown (juniors) and Madeline Russell and Elliot MacDonald (seniors).

The school also has both a junior and senior pupil leadership team this year.

These teams will play a crucial role in driving school improvement, promoting pupil leadership activities and representing the school community. They will also act as a voice for the school’s young people at Senior Leadership Team meetings and parent council meetings.

The pupil senior leadership team are: Ruby Hepburn (School Captain), Tammi Williams (School Captain), Emma Silcock, Callum Edwards, Ella Barclay, Nina Hutchison, Cairn Marshall, Enoch Olubolade and Orla Talbot, Emily Rankin.

The newly appointed House Captains at Falkirk High School. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

The pupil junior leadership team are: Katie Corbett (School Captain), Imogen McRobbie (School Captain), Mia Lockey, Penny McGlynn, Brodie McMillan, Irina Rache, Isla Reekie, Freya Talbot, Dami Williams, Lily Young, Ryan Clark, Hamish Ballingall and Alistair Scott.