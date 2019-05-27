New evening courses on offer at Forth Valley College

Applications are being sought for a brand new programme of evening courses soon to be launched at Forth Valley College.

Starting in September 2019, a wide variety of night time classes will be offered to learners at the Falkirk, Alloa and Stirling Campuses including Higher National Certificates (HNCs), certified courses, Professional Development Awards, Highers and leisure qualifications.

Other courses expected to generate interest include Basic Plumbing Skills, Woodworking Skills, Painting and Decorating, Personal Training, English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL), Getting Started in Makaton, Artisan Bakery and Christmas Crafts.

Meanwhile, for younger students hoping to broaden their skill sets there are Kids’ Cookery and STEM evening classes.

Individuals seeking new hobbies can sign up for courses in subjects such as archaeology, geneology, counselling, life drawing, script writing, photography, floristry and forensic science.

Forth Valley College Principal, Dr Ken Thomson, said: “Our new evening class programme delivers something for everyone with an excellent balance of both academic and leisure based courses.

“The programme will appeal to a range of learners regardless of their age, circumstances or reasons for applying.

“Evening classes can help you to progress your career, transform your life or find a

lifelong passion. They can also offer the opportunity to meet new people and expand your social or professional networks.”

Individuals interested in the college’s Highers courses are being invited to go along to an open evening at the Falkirk campus on Thursday, August 15 from 5pm until 9pm.

For more information on all courses email eveninginfo@forthvalley.ac.uk, call 01324 403123 or visit www.forthvalley.ac.uk/ways-to-study/evening/

