New art installation unveiled in Maddiston

Pupils at Maddiston Primary attended the unveiling of a unique new public artwork installation near the grounds of their school.

The ‘Monument To A Landscape’ initiative features nine sculptural waymarkers, created by Glasgow art company NADFLY, which specialises in placemaking and transformative social engagement.

The works of art, commissioned by Falkirk Council in partnership with Paths for All.

are made of carved granite with symbols from an imaginative landscape and have been strategically placed across Maddiston to promote walking and cycling.

Each waymarker features a piece of the landscape carved into its sides.

At the head there is a circular plaque in steel, engraved with the symbol for that waymarker.

Using a pencil, individuals can make a rubbing of the symbol into the appropriate space on their maps.

The idea is to encourage people to explore Maddiston by collecting all nine symbols to complete the landscape.

The art project launch was attended by pupils from Maddiston Primary, officials from Falkirk Council, local community groups and representatives from NADFLY.

Welcoming the project, head teacher of Maddiston Primary School, Claire McGlynn said: “The aim of the project was to engage with the Maddiston community by creating identified walking/cycling routes in the local area. The idea is to encourage the community to explore the local environment and abring people together.”