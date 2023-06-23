National award for Falkirk nursery as it celebrates its 30th anniversary
Wellside Kindergarten, in Wellside Place, received the prestigious title down in Coventry earlier this month after making it to the final shortlist of the NDNA awards.
Wellside owner and manager Susan Adrian said: “They pick the best nurseries in Wales, England and Scotland and we are the best in Scotland. We are over the moon – really pleased.
"We received a trophy and we can put a banner up saying we are an award winning nursery now.”
Back in May, the nursery celebrated its 30th anniversary and held a special party – featuring a cake specially created for the occasion and a board with pictures from
the past three decades was put up in the nursery for parents to have a look at in the days leading up to the anniversary celebration.