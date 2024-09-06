National award for Falkirk Council teacher who supports pupils who struggle to attend school

The team leader of a “unique” Falkirk Council education service has received national recognition.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jenny McNeil heads the council’s interrupted learners service (ILS) which supports young people who are unable to attend school due to mental or physical health challenges.

Based in The Cottage close to Falkirk town centre, Jenny and her team offer a base where young people can learn in an environment that helps bring them back into schoolwork or on to college or further training.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jenny recently received the Improving Life Experiences Award from charity Children’s Health Scotland at an event in Edinburgh for her work.

Teacher Jenny McNeil who is an ASN adviser, receives the Improving Life Experiences Award from charity Children’s Health Scotland. Pic: Contributed

She explained that her team work in one-to-one or small groups in a setting that is more like a family home than student. This allows youngsters to overcome issues that prevent them from learning in a conventional setting.

Jenny said: "I am delighted to have won this award for Improving Life Experiences. The award is recognition for the ILS team, teachers Tracey Pollock and Lynn Day, who work very hard to give that support to many young people who find it difficult to interact in a school environment.

"The Cottage has really helped get the best from the young people who attend and gives them more confidence in their abilities to continue with studies or toward other positive destinations. Our goal is for every young person who comes through our doors to feel successful and supported, and that’s something we achieve together along with our partners."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team works together with Forth Valley College who provide ILS with their own bespoke course where students can learn practical skills such as cookery and painting and decorating whilst also being supported in their academic studies.

The garden at Falkirk Council's The Cottage facility for interrupted learners. Pic: Contributed

She added: “Visiting the college and seeing the students thrive is incredibly rewarding especially when they run up to me to share their achievements, it reinforces how important our work is.”

The nomination for Jenny’s award came from a mother and daughter who had been supported by The Cottage over several years. The young woman, who faced significant challenges, recently completed her time at The Cottage and is now transitioning into adulthood with confidence and success.

Jon Reid, director of education said: “The support offered by Jenny and her team is unique and helps individuals to achieve their best due to the unique surroundings the Cottage offers and to the skills Jenny and her team have.”