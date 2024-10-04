Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A furious mum took to social media on Monday to lambast Bo’ness Academy staff.

And the support and complaints from fellow parents Alix McCallum received in a matter of hours has resulted in her launching a campaign to lodge a formal complaint.

She has now set up an email address – [email protected] – and is asking parents of fellow Academy pupils who are concerned about issues at the school to send on their complaints.

She is also launching a private Facebook group, where pupils will be able to share their grievances.

Parents who are concerned about issues at the Academy are being asked to email Alix, ahead of a formal complaint being made.

It’s not something Alix had intended when she initially took to social media on Monday night; however, she said the response from other parents prompted her to act.

The furore erupted when Alix’s daughter Sophia Clark (13), an S2 pupil at the school, came home on Monday complaining that she’d had no lunch.

Alix said: “It can be hard to get Sophia to go to school but she wanted to go on Monday, albeit she slept in and, as a result, forgot to put on her school tie.

“She came home and told me that she’d been told by a staff member that she couldn’t have lunch in the hub (canteen) as she wasn’t wearing a tie.

“She had to go to the office to get one and, having lost her place in line, decided it wasn’t worth queuing up again.

“When she told me what had happened, I took to social media because I wanted to see if it was an isolated incident or whether fellow parents had experienced similar situations.

“My phone blew up with comments from irate parents whose children had also been complaining.

“I eventually had to turn the comments off as so many people were trying to get in touch – I couldn’t get to sleep.”

Furious parents claim the alleged insistence on wearing school ties in the hub, which is refuted by Falkirk Council, has resulted in other pupils going without lunch too.

Alix said: “I got a call from my friend on Tuesday morning whose son, who is on the spectrum, was refusing to go to school because three of his friends had been told to leave the queue as they weren’t wearing ties either.

“I thought the incident with Sophia might have been a one-off but that does not appear to be the case.”

Irate parents have also taken the opportunity to complain about other issues they perceive their children are having at the Academy.

There are allegations about pupils not being allowed to use toilets outwith break times, even if they have a toilet pass (given out for medical reasons).

Again, these allegations have been refuted by the council but a number of parents have raised the issue.

In addition, the strict rules governing school uniform are being called into question.

Alix said: “Some girls have been warned they won't be served lunch if they turn up in leggings again. I was told leggings were too distracting for male pupils. I find that hard to believe given the belt skirts.

“They’re allowed to wear black trainers but one boy was told to cover up his white Nike tick with tape.

“It’s like they’re going back to Victorian times. I understand the need for a uniform but staff are taking it too far.

“That’s why I decided to set up an email for parents to contact me, ahead of a formal complaint being lodged with Falkirk Council.”

Council refutes tie and toilet allegations

Falkirk Council has refuted allegations made by parents against Bo’ness Academy staff.

Following the incident on Monday, which triggered a huge response from parents online, we queried a number of concerns raised by parents on social media.

These included staff insisting pupils wear ties in the hub to be able to get their lunch and a lack of access to toilets outwith break times.

The council also refuted that a video posted on social media – taken by a pupil and posted by a parent – was clear evidence of the hub’s tie policy.

A council spokesman said: “No pupil has been refused access to the hub or indeed not served food or drink because of a lack of uniform.

“The video posted on social media showed a member of staff helping a pupil tie their tie. This is common in the hub at break or lunch any day. This interaction was in no way related to access to lunches.

“We subsequently sent out a message to parents and carers via group call out in an attempt to dispel any misunderstanding resulting from social media speculation.

“Toilets are open all the time; however, occasionally a toilet may be locked due to being vandalised.

“Pupils are allowed out of class to go to the toilet and pupils with a medical need have a toilet pass which is flagged on our systems to make staff aware.

“Leggings are not part of school uniform and pupils are reminded about this when they wear them to school.”

According to the Children and Young People's Commissioner Scotland, although schools have rules about what you can and can’t wear to school, there isn’t any specific legislation.

The uniform policy is set by either the individual school or the local education authority.

Rules about school uniform can be about more than just clothing, they can apply to anything that affects your appearance – like the wearing of jewellery or badges; in fact, anything that might affect the school’s image.

Decisions by schools and local authorities should respect their pupils’ rights to freedom of expression and from discrimination.

However, it has been decided that having to wear school uniform is not a violation of the European Convention on Human Rights.