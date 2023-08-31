News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital

Mum hits out at Larbert High new mobile phone policy

A mum has hit out at a new policy in Larbert High which makes pupils place mobile phones under lock and key during classes.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 31st Aug 2023, 17:17 BST- 2 min read
Updated 31st Aug 2023, 17:17 BST

However, school bosses says there has been positive feedback from many parents.

The rule introduced at the start of the new term in August allows youngsters to access and use their phones at breaks. It also said that in an emergency, urgent messages cay be relayed by the school office.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But one mum says it disadvantages her daughter who has anxiety issues and is only returning to the classroom after a period of being off.

Larbert High School has introduced a new policy on mobile phones. Pic: Michael GillenLarbert High School has introduced a new policy on mobile phones. Pic: Michael Gillen
Larbert High School has introduced a new policy on mobile phones. Pic: Michael Gillen
Most Popular

She said: “She's always had her mobile phone with her and has needed that to contact me for support throughout the school day, including within class.

"I'm aware that the school is trying to deal with a very difficult issue where mobile phone use can be disruptive and get out of hand. I fully support the notion that kids need to put their phones away in class so that they can focus on their work. Phones must be a constant source of distraction that doesn't serve the kids' interest if they don't pay attention in class.

"I'm aware too of mobile phones being used to photograph or video fellow pupils in efforts to mock and bully them on social media and elsewhere. It's undoubtedly a real challenge for schools throughout the country. However, Larbert High is not willing to make any accommodations that allow my daughter to hold onto her phone for the uses I've specified.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Larbert High said: “The use of mobile phones in classes is a major disruption to every pupil’s learning and the school has decided that to address this, phones are safely stored during class.

"Pupils can access their phones at intervals and lunchtimes and any urgent messages can be relayed by the school office.

“The feedback from individual parents and the Parent Council has been overwhelmingly in support of the scheme.”

Earlier this year, the Dutch government announced that mobile phones, tablets and smartwatches will be largely banned from classrooms in the Netherlands from January next year in a bid to limit distractions during lessons.