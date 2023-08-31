However, school bosses says there has been positive feedback from many parents.

The rule introduced at the start of the new term in August allows youngsters to access and use their phones at breaks. It also said that in an emergency, urgent messages cay be relayed by the school office.

But one mum says it disadvantages her daughter who has anxiety issues and is only returning to the classroom after a period of being off.

She said: “She's always had her mobile phone with her and has needed that to contact me for support throughout the school day, including within class.

"I'm aware that the school is trying to deal with a very difficult issue where mobile phone use can be disruptive and get out of hand. I fully support the notion that kids need to put their phones away in class so that they can focus on their work. Phones must be a constant source of distraction that doesn't serve the kids' interest if they don't pay attention in class.

"I'm aware too of mobile phones being used to photograph or video fellow pupils in efforts to mock and bully them on social media and elsewhere. It's undoubtedly a real challenge for schools throughout the country. However, Larbert High is not willing to make any accommodations that allow my daughter to hold onto her phone for the uses I've specified.”

A spokesperson for Larbert High said: “The use of mobile phones in classes is a major disruption to every pupil’s learning and the school has decided that to address this, phones are safely stored during class.

"Pupils can access their phones at intervals and lunchtimes and any urgent messages can be relayed by the school office.

“The feedback from individual parents and the Parent Council has been overwhelmingly in support of the scheme.”