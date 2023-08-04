News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Andrew Tate wins appeal to be released from house arrest
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

MOD award for Forth Valley College recognises Armed Forces support

Forth Valley College has received a special award from the Ministry of Defence (MOD) to recognise its support for the Armed Forces.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 4th Aug 2023, 11:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Aug 2023, 11:50 BST

The college was one of 29 companies and organisation in the Highland RFCA-area, to have been awarded the prestigious Defence Employer Recognition Scheme (ERS) Silver award for 2023.

The award from the MOD is in recognition of the support the organisations give to the Armed Forces community and was presented to Alistair McKean, FVC’s training & business development manager and Colin McMurray, FVC’s director of commercialisation and skills by Major General Bill Wright, the Army’s senior representative in Scotland, at a recent ceremony in The Black Watch Museum in Perth.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Defence Employer Recognition Scheme recognises those who demonstrate or advocate support to the Armed Forces community and align their values with the Armed Forces Covenant – a pledge from the nation that those who serve or who have served and their families are treated fairly.

Alistair McKean, FVC’s training & business development manager (pictured right) and Colin McMurray FVC’s director of commercialisation and skills (left), with Major General Bill Wright (centre) the Army's senior representative in Scotland. Pic: ContributedAlistair McKean, FVC’s training & business development manager (pictured right) and Colin McMurray FVC’s director of commercialisation and skills (left), with Major General Bill Wright (centre) the Army's senior representative in Scotland. Pic: Contributed
Alistair McKean, FVC’s training & business development manager (pictured right) and Colin McMurray FVC’s director of commercialisation and skills (left), with Major General Bill Wright (centre) the Army's senior representative in Scotland. Pic: Contributed
Most Popular

Silver winners must meet certain criteria, including: employing at least one indivi dual from the Armed Forces community, actively ensuring that their workforce is aware of their positive policies, demonstrating support to mobilisations of Reservists and providing at least five days’ additional leave for training.

Alistair McKean said: “Forth Valley College is very proud to have received Silver. This recognises the support for veterans within our organisation and the wider Armed Forces community within the Forth Valley area.”

Forth Valley College has over 12,000 students and more than 600 staff, and offers more than 750 courses at its campuses in Alloa, Falkirk and Stirling.

Related topics:Forth Valley CollegeArmed ForcesSilverArmed Forces Covenant