The college was one of 29 companies and organisation in the Highland RFCA-area, to have been awarded the prestigious Defence Employer Recognition Scheme (ERS) Silver award for 2023.

The award from the MOD is in recognition of the support the organisations give to the Armed Forces community and was presented to Alistair McKean, FVC’s training & business development manager and Colin McMurray, FVC’s director of commercialisation and skills by Major General Bill Wright, the Army’s senior representative in Scotland, at a recent ceremony in The Black Watch Museum in Perth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Defence Employer Recognition Scheme recognises those who demonstrate or advocate support to the Armed Forces community and align their values with the Armed Forces Covenant – a pledge from the nation that those who serve or who have served and their families are treated fairly.

Alistair McKean, FVC’s training & business development manager (pictured right) and Colin McMurray FVC’s director of commercialisation and skills (left), with Major General Bill Wright (centre) the Army's senior representative in Scotland. Pic: Contributed

Silver winners must meet certain criteria, including: employing at least one indivi dual from the Armed Forces community, actively ensuring that their workforce is aware of their positive policies, demonstrating support to mobilisations of Reservists and providing at least five days’ additional leave for training.

Alistair McKean said: “Forth Valley College is very proud to have received Silver. This recognises the support for veterans within our organisation and the wider Armed Forces community within the Forth Valley area.”