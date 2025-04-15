Millie helps Falkirk area high school bring home Big Breakfast prize

By James Trimble
Published 15th Apr 2025, 12:35 BST
Updated 15th Apr 2025, 12:35 BST
Royal Highland Education Trust (RHET) Forth Valley has crowned a Falkirk area school the winner of its Big Breakfast porridge recipe competition.

Sponsored and judged by Hamlyns of Scotland, the competition challenged 21 enthusiastic classes to create their own unique porridge recipes, celebrating both creativity and healthy eating.

Larbert High School earned itself a £100 Amazon gift voucher, and pupil Millie Ritchie was presented with a Hamlyns cup, bowl and apron for her culinary effort.

Louise Harley, who presented the prizes on behalf of Hamlyns, said: “Hamlyns of Scotland are delighted to continue our support for RHET. The team are incredibly creative and we love working with them to promote the health benefits and versatility of oats to young people across Scotland.”

Lynne Reid, RHET Forth Valley chairperson and Louise Harley, of Hamlyns of Scotland, present Larbert High School pupil Millie Ritchie with her prize (Picture: Submitted)Lynne Reid, RHET Forth Valley chairperson and Louise Harley, of Hamlyns of Scotland, present Larbert High School pupil Millie Ritchie with her prize (Picture: Submitted)
RHET Forth Valley thanked all the participating schools and Hamlyns Of Scotland for their generous support in inspiring young people like Millie to get creative in the kitchen.

