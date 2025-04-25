Magical event as Braes High celebrates its successful pupils in 2025

Headteacher Iain Livingstone with pupils Alexander Ohlstenius, who received the S6 award, and Dux medallists Ruby Grant and Robin McLean. Pic: Michael Gillen

The “privilege” of working every day with a school’s pupils were emphasised by headteacher Iain Livingstone at its annual prizegiving.

Only days before pupils would begin to sit their 2025 Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) exams, Braes High met for its annual celebration to mark achievements of many of the young people in the senior school.

Welcoming pupils, staff and guests on Wednesday, the head said that while every day was a privilege to see pupils “learn, make progress and contribute to that community” this evening was an opportunity to come together to celebrate that success.

He said that it was also an opportunity to reflect on the academic year almost gone past and he said the pandemic when school life was very different should not be overlooked.

Magician Elliot Bibby, a former pupil of Braes High School, was guest speaker at this year's prizegiviing. Pic: Alexis Dubus

Mr Livingstone added: “We have seen our young people working well, taking advantage of the many opportunities of extra-curricular life in Braes and, as ever, contributing positively to their school and wider community.

"In Braes we do not underestimate the challenges our current group of Braes pupils, and families, have had to contend with, these last few years. Although it may seem a memory in some ways, we cannot forget that our senior award winners here this evening had a very different first few years in secondary school. It is crucial that we all continue our efforts working together to ensure our young people have every opportunity to thrive and succeed.

"Similarly, in an ever changing wider world, where change, uncertainty and challenge can seem constant, it is so important that we show our pupils we believe in their potential, and back them to the hilt in being successful, resilient and community-minded young people.”

However, the head said it was not only about academic achievement, adding: “In Autumn, the school was proud to receive further reaccreditation as a United Nations UNICEF Gold Level Rights Respecting School. As the first school in Falkirk to receive this accolade, it is great to have this as a continuing theme in our school, wired into everything we do and emblematic of our pupils’ commitment to their community.

Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes visited Breas High S2 Gen+ class which aims to expand business teaching in schools. Pic: Scott Louden

"Similarly, our pupils continue to lead from the front on a range of issues, leading Falkirk’s first Climate Schools Conference, showcasing the fantastic work they do in STEM to national and international audiences and achieving once again the Sportscotland Gold Award for commitment to excellence in participation in sport.

"Those are just a snapshot of the many admirable achievements of our young people in our school. Just as important however, are the individual steps forward pupils make each and every day, that slight improvement in a class test, that increase in attendance for those who find school challenging, that level of confidence being raised from joining a school club or challenging oneself ; all these small steps build into something quite remarkable, something quite inspirational.”

The head also praised the efforts and support from teachers and staff in helping pupils progress and made special mention of modern languages teacher Mrs Susan Dunn, who retires this summer after 21 years at Braes High. Mr Livingstone said she “embodies the spirit of the school” and had “supported so many young people to develop a love for languages”.

He also spoke of the guest speaker at this year’s prizegiving, magician and former Braes pupil, Elliot Bibby, who the head said was “an inspiration to the current generation of Braes pupils as someone who has shown confidence, bravery, passion for your chosen area, and of course perseverance to succeed”.

Braes High School hosted its prizegiving this week. Pic: Michael Gillen

The headteacher concluded by saying that while the ceremony was “a celebration of your success in learning, it is also a celebration of everything that make our Braes community the special place that it is – respect for self and others, a willingness to support one another, with kindness and compassion on display right across our school community”.

Fourth year: 4/1C – Logan Black, Certificate of Outstanding Effort Modern Studies; Lucy Bryson, Certificate of Outstanding Performance Childcare; Euan Carruthers, Certificate of Outstanding Effort English; Certificate of Outstanding Performance Graphic Communication; Amelie Chomczuk, Certificate of Outstanding Performance Application of Maths, Outstanding Performance English, Outstanding Performance Physical Education, Outstanding Performance Physics, Outstanding Effort Spanish; Campbell Cowan, Certificate of Outstanding Performance Practical Woodwork; Aimee Crommie, Certificate of Outstanding Performance English; Sandy Foster, Certificate of Outstanding Effort Computing Science; Lily Jane Gilbertson, Certificate of Outstanding Effort Geography, Outstanding Effort Health & Food Technology, Outstanding Effort Modern Studies; Louise Gray, Certificate of Outstanding Effort Application of Maths; Niamh Jones, Certificate of Outstanding Effort Geography; Katie Mason, Certificate of Outstanding Performance Application of Maths; James McDonald,Certificate of Outstanding Performance English; Lori Proudlock, Certificate of Outstanding Effort Drama.

4/2C – Alec Ellis, Certificate of Outstanding Performance RMPS; Eman Fayyaz, Certificate of Outstanding Effort Practical Cookery; Ellis Mercer, Certificate of Outstanding Effort English; Daniel Simpson, Certificate of Outstanding Effort English; Lucie Wood, Certificate of Outstanding Effort Music; Jack Young, Certificate of Outstanding Effort Modern Studies.

4/3C – Lucy Allan, Certificate of Outstanding Performance Application of Maths, Outstanding Performance Biology, Outstanding Effort Graphic Communication, Outstanding Performance Mathematics, Certificate of Outstanding Effort Spanish; Adam Clark Certificate of Outstanding Performance Laboratory Science; Ash Duncan, Certificate of Outstanding Effort Childcare, Outstanding Performance English, Outstanding Performance Practical Cookery; Daniel Harper, Certificate of Outstanding Effort Physical Education; Holly McLachlan, Certificate of Outstanding Performance Biology, Outstanding Effort Dance, Outstanding Performance English, Outstanding Effort History, Outstanding Performance Physical Education; Mac Outterson, Certificate of Outstanding Performance Laboratory Science; Mirren Scott, Certificate of Outstanding Performance Application of Maths, Outstanding Performance Art &Design, Outstanding Performance Geography, Outstanding Performance Graphic Communication, Outstanding Performance Mathematics, Outstanding Performance Physics, Outstanding Performance Spanish; Megan Whitehead Certificate of Outstanding Performance Transitions,

4/4L – Ben Elliott, Certificate of Outstanding Effort Laboratory Science; Holly Gillies, Certificate of Outstanding Effort Art & Design; Isabel Hayward, Certificate of Outstanding Performance Administration & IT, Outstanding Performance Art & Design; Kay Manuel, Certificate of Outstanding Effort History, Outstanding Performance Physical Education.

4/5L – Jesse Bremner, Certificate of Outstanding Effort Physical Education, Outstanding Effort Practical Woodwork; Amy Crombie, Certificate of Outstanding Effort Music; Jonah Htet-Khin, Certificate of Outstanding Effort English; Ruby MacNab, Certificate of Outstanding Performance Application of Maths, Outstanding Performance Physical Education; Blair Munnoch, Certificate of Outstanding Performance Engineering Science, Outstanding Effort English; Cameron Nadin, Certificate of Outstanding Effort Practical Woodwork; Kitty Pettigrew, Certificate of Outstanding Performance Physical Education; Jack Sneddon, Certificate of Outstanding Effort Chemistry, Outstanding Effort Engineering Science, Outstanding Performance English, Outstanding Performance Mathematics, Outstanding Performance Physics.

4/7O – Holly Carswell, Certificate of Outstanding Performance English; Kara Davison, Certificate of Outstanding Effort Geography; Bryce Forbes, Certificate of Outstanding Performance English, Outstanding Performance Physical Education; Rory Martin, Certificate of Outstanding Performance Application of Maths, Outstanding Performance Graphic Communication, Outstanding Performance Mathematics; Mollie McLean, Certificate of Outstanding Effort Drama; Shafa Mohammad, Certificate of Outstanding Performance Business Management, Outstanding Effort English; M-Jay O’Donnell, Certificate of Outstanding Performance Computing Science, Outstanding Effort English; Lewis Taylor Certificate of Outstanding Performance Business Management, Outstanding Performance History; Tammy Watmore, Outstanding Effort Administration & IT.

4/8O – Lucy Gallagher, Certificate of Outstanding Performance Application of Maths, Outstanding Performance Physical Education; Olivia Holden, Certificate of Outstanding Performance Administration & IT, Outstanding Performance Health & Food Technology; Ryan King, Certificate of Outstanding Effort Biology, Outstanding Performance History; Declan Morgan, Certificate of Outstanding Effort Practical Woodwork; Abby Paris, Certificate of Outstanding Effort Biology, Outstanding Performance English, Outstanding Performance French; Max Paterson, Certificate of Outstanding Performance Computing Science; Jayden Rice, Certificate of Outstanding Performance Practical Woodwork; Erin Stevenson, Certificate of Outstanding Performance Application of Maths, Outstanding Effort History, Outstanding Performance Modern Studies, Outstanding Performance Spanish.

4/10P – Brooke Baxter, Certificate of Outstanding Performance Health Sector; Jonathon Gavin, Certificate of Outstanding Effort Geography; Willow Jamieson, Certificate of Outstanding Effort Biology, Outstanding Performance Chemistry, Outstanding Performance English, Outstanding Performance Spanish; Sophie McFarlane, Certificate of Outstanding Performance Dance; Elsa Murphy-Heeley, Certificate of Outstanding Performance Biology, Outstanding Performance Mathematics, Outstanding Performance Modern Studies, Outstanding Performance Physics, Outstanding Effort Spanish; Connie Patterson, Certificate of Outstanding Effort Application of Maths, Outstanding Effort Criminology, Outstanding Effort Health Sector; Erin Robertson, Certificate of Outstanding Effort English; Max Sangster, Certificate of Outstanding Effort Graphic Communication.

4/11P – Hannah Frost, Certificate of Outstanding Effort Biology; Certificate of Outstanding Performance Drama; Zachary Jordaan, Certificate of Outstanding Performance English; Zoe McKie, Certificate of Outstanding Performance French, Outstanding Performance Music; Rafaela More, Certificate of Outstanding Effort Practical Woodwork; William Tawn, Certificate of Outstanding Performance Application of Maths, Outstanding Effort Chemistry, Outstanding Performance Mathematics, Outstanding Performance Music, Outstanding Performance Physics; Louise Thomson, Certificate of Outstanding Effort English, Outstanding Performance Graphic Communication; Bella Wickstrom, Certificate of Outstanding Effort Art & Design, Outstanding Performance Criminology, Outstanding Effort English.

4/12P – Mariam Anwar, Certificate of Outstanding Performance Mathematics; Chloe King, Certificate of Outstanding Performance Biology, Outstanding Performance History, Outstanding Performance Mathematics, Outstanding Performance Physics; Ramsay McLean, Certificate of Outstanding Effort Computing Science, Rio Mungall, Certificate of Outstanding Performance Physical Education.

Fifth year Awards : 5/1C – Kharis Aitken, Nat 5 Certificate for Administration & IT; Jamie Hoggan, Higher Certificate for Art & Design, Class 98 Award for Computing, Higher Prize for Graphic Communication; Sophie Keyes, Higher Prize for Music, Donald Cameron Award for Music; Chloe Lamb, Higher Certificate for Drama, Higher Certificate for Music Technology; Callum Morrison, Higher Certificate for Refereeing.

5/2C – Hannah Baird, Higher Certificate for Spanish; Callan Bell, Nat 5 Certificate for English; David Currie, Level 6 Certificate for Cyber Security; Aston Enterkin, Higher Certificate for Administration & IT; Leon McDermott, Nat 5 Certificate for Physics; Robin McLean, Higher Prize for Application of Maths, Higher Prize for Chemistry; David Forsyth, Award for Chemistry, Higher Prize for German; Kerr Russell, Nat 5 Certificate for English.

5/4L – Robyn Divers, Level 5 Certificate for Creative Industries, Higher Prize for Art & Design; Ruby Grant, Higher Prize for English; Hazel McFarlane, Award for Geography, Joseph T Bennie Memorial Quaich for English, Higher Certificate for History, Higher Prize for Geography; Alexander Harvie, Higher Certificate for Chemistry; Douglas MacPherson, Level 5 Certificate for Creative Industries; Eli O’Donnell, Higher Certificate for Modern Studies; Logan Veitch, Higher Certificate for Engineering Science, Level 5 Certificate for Computer Games Development

5/5L – Libby Brown, Higher Prize for Computing Science; Charlotte Marr, Higher Certificate for Physical Education, Logan Spinks, Higher Prize for Business Management; Felix Tory, Level 5 Certificate for Computer Games Development.

5/7O – Daisy Lawson, Higher Prize for Spanish; Cillian Lindsay, Higher Certificate for Computing Science.

5/8O – Carla Coventry, Higher Certificate for Biology, Higher Prize for Modern Studies; Erin Lang, Higher Prize for RMPS, Higher Prize for History, Higher Certificate for English, Higher Prize for Mathematics; Jamie Slater, Level 6 Certificate for Data Science, Higher Prize for Exercise & Fitness, Higher Prize for Physics, Higher Certificate for Mathematics, Higher Prize for Engineering Science; Bethany Snedden, Higher Prize for Refereeing.

5/10P – Caitlyn Campbell, Higher Prize for Biology; Keir Campbell, Nat 5 Certificate for Mathematics; Oriana Fortune, Higher Certificate for Music; Ewan McCrimmon, Nat 5 Certificate for Health Sector, Nat 5 Certificate for Travel & Tourism; Jacob Nicol, Higher Certificate for Geography.

Sixth year Awards: From Campsie – Lucas Beck, Level 6 Certificate for Cyber Security, Nat 5 Certificate for Music Technology; Olivia Chomczuk, Higher Prize for Physical Education;

Zack Cosgrove, Level 6 Certificate for Computing Technologies; Erin Ferrier, Higher Certificate for English; Rory Hodgson, Higher Certificate for Graphic Communication; Alexander Hunter, Higher Prize for Music Technology, Level 6 Certificate for Data Science, Level 6 Certificate for Digital Literacies; Chloe Jones, Sheilagh Stewart Award for Chemistry; Heather Johnston, Level 5 Prize for Social Science; Evie McGown, Higher Certificate for Business Management; Euan Menzies, Advanced Higher Certificate for Spanish, Higher Certificate for Execise & Fitness; Jack Paterson, Higher Prize for Drama; Jessica Swan, Nat 5 Certificate for Practical Cake Craft, Advanced Higher Prize for Spanish.

From Lomond – Hayley Marquis, Higher Certificate for German; Lewis Morgan, Advanced Higher Certificate for Computing Science; Olivia Sneddon, Advanced Higher Certificate for Biology; Evan Stott, Nat 5 Certificate for Physics, Nat 5 Certificate for Engineering Science; Jodie Watson, Advanced Higher Certificate for History.

From Ochil – Dylan Bissett, Level 6 Certificate for Computing Technologies; Duncan Cameron, Advanced Higher Certificate for Mathematics; Chloe Dickson, Nat 5 Certificate for Application of Maths, Higher Certificate for Media Studies, Advanced Higher Prize for Music; Linda Muir, Award for Advanced Higher Music; Lucy Nixon, Nat 5 Certificate for Health Sector; Niamh Pargeter, Higher Certificate for Application of Maths; Cara Stevenson, Higher Certificate for Music, Bovaird Prize for Health & Food Technology.

From Pentland – Euan Angus-Felton, Higher Prize for Administration & IT; Cerys Berry, Higher Prize for Health & Food Technology; Emma Frost, Advanced Higher Prize for English Advanced Higher Prize for History, Rankin Award - S6 Achievement in English; Elise Gavin, Higher Prize for Media Studies, Higher Certificate for English; Roisin Kirk, Nat 5 Certificate for Practical Cake Craft; Ellie McMillan, Higher Certificate for Health & Food Technology; Adam Rankine, Higher Certificate for Physics, Higher Certificate for RMPS; Beth Fletcher, Level 6 Certificate for Social Science; Joe Lilley, Jim Graham Award for Music, Advanced Higher Certificate for Music; Ryan McAteer, Advanced Higher Prize for Biology, Advanced Higher Certificate for Chemistry, Advanced Higher Certificate for Physics; Leah McNeil, Nat 5 Certificate for Travel & Tourism; Rebecca Melville, David Morrison Award for Advanced Higher Physics; Jackson Hughes, Award for Maths, Advanced Higher Prize for Mathematics; Alexander Ohlstenius, Advanced Higher Prize for Chemistry, Advanced Higher Prize for Physics, Advanced Higher Prize for Computing Science, Class 98 Award for Advanced Higher Computing.

Final Awards

Outstanding Sporting Achievement – Olivia Chomczuk; Sports Leader of the Year Award – Rebecca Lapsley; Anne Speirs Award for Contribution to the School – Roisin Kirk; Dyllan MacLean Award to Brightside ambassadors – Rachel Dagger, Mechele Fasoro, Rebecca Lapsley, Daisy Lawson; Smillie Award – Ross Mackay; Duke of Edinburgh Award – Robin McLean, Eli O’Donnell, Charlotte Marr; INEOS Stem Leader Award – Oli Glen, Indie Hughes; Reddingmuirhead & Wallacestone Community Council Award – Douglas MacPherson and Lottie McLellan on behalf of Eco Group; Robertson Award - Headteacher’s Prize – Roisin Kirk, Rebecca Melville, Cara Stevenson, Rory Edwards, Euan Menzies; Braes S6 Award for Excellence – Alexander Ohlstenius.

DuxMedal Award – Ruby Grant and Robin McLean.