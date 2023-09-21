News you can trust since 1845
Magic of movie making comes to Falkirk schools thanks to new funding

Work to embed film and screen education within the Scottish schools’ curriculum has taken a step forward with the launch of new funding from Screen Scotland.
By James Trimble
Published 21st Sep 2023, 10:04 BST- 2 min read
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 10:04 BST
Available to early years, primary and secondary schools, the new Screen Education Fund has been created to support programmes of work with the potential

to develop increased understanding of the potential of screen education and support the provision of screen education and the new curriculum in a school setting.

Schools can apply for grants up to £5000 to test an element of the draft Film and Screen curriculum with classes from Early Years to S3, or to design and deliver screen

Outlander man Sam Heughan welcomes the new Screen Scotland initiative (Picture: John Devlin, National World)Outlander man Sam Heughan welcomes the new Screen Scotland initiative (Picture: John Devlin, National World)
education projects for schools.

Screen Scotland’s refreshed Screen Education Fund also offers grants of between £500 to £20,000 to projects that support the provision of screen education in a

variety of formal, informal and non-formal settings – whether they be in schools, colleges, universities, cinemas, film festivals, libraries, media access centres and local

authorities – with the aim of developing increased understanding of the potential of screen education.

Fi Milligan-Rennie, Screen at Scotland head of education, said: “Developing Film and Screen as an expressive art focuses on enabling pupils to make a film, rather

than solely study the history or theory of film.

"This is core to Screen Scotland’s work to widen participation in film and screen production, cultivate a skilled screen workforce and develop the screen professionals needed to carry forward Scotland’s film culture.

“At the same time, the values and benefits of film and screen education reach far beyond careers. Engagement in film and screen activity strengthens fusion skills, supports attainment in other subjects and improves health and well being.

"Film and Screen is the dominant language of our culture and Screen Scotland is committed to ensuring the democracy of opportunity to learn that language.”

Welcomed by Scotland’s educators, independent production companies and Scottish screen stars including Outlander man Sam Heughan, the ultimate aim of the two-

year pilot programme is to introduce film and screen within the Scottish curriculum from Early Years through to Senior Phase.

Full details about the Funds and how to apply are available on the Screen Scotland website.

