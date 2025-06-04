Maddiston Primary expected to fully reopen in August 2026 as repair bill rises to £5m

A Falkirk Council primary school is not expected to open fully until August 2026, after mortar used in its construction was found to be “significantly deficient”.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, education chief Jon Reid has written to parents of pupils at Maddiston Primary School today (Thursday) to say that some of the campus will be back in use for the start of the 2025-26 session in August.

The school is currently closed and around 500 pupils and 50 staff decanted to other schools across the district after extensive investigations identified widespread structural defects, initially uncovered after damage caused by Storm Eowyn earlier this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to a report going to members of Falkirk Council’s executive, the mortar used in the construction was “significantly deficient, providing inadequate bonding to the surrounding stone”.

Maddiston Primary School has been turned into a building site ahead of extensive repairs. Pic: Michael Gillen

As the scale of the defects became clear, the decision was taken in February to shut the building and decant around 500 pupils to three primary schools across the district.

A report going to Falkirk Council’s executive on June 19 will ask councillors to approve a procurement strategy that officials say will allow them to move as quickly as possible to the next stage in the work to repair the school building.

According to the report, the cost is estimated be around £5 million and the work is likely to take at least a year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report explains that “investigations confirmed that the defects were present throughout the building to varying degrees.”

Investigation at Maddiston Primary discovered the scale of the work needed.. Pic: Michael Gillen

In his letter, education director Mr Reid thanked parents once again for their “patience and understanding”.

He said while engineers had said the school will not fully reopen until August 2026 the council will be able to make use of the new extension and the modular buildings.

The intake of new P1 will form three classes and be in the extension, as will two P2 classes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A P2/3 class and two P3 classes will be in the modular classrooms.

Falkirk Council has set aside £5m for the repairs. Pic: Scott Louden

For the rest of the school, two P4 and two P5 classes will be at Wallacestone Primary, while two P6 and two P7 classes will be at Bantaskin Primary.

Children in the Timezone and Inclusion class will remain at Moray Primary and Carrongrange High where they are currently being educated.

Mr Reid added: “These arrangements best allow us to make use of available facilities across our school estate, scale back the transport arrangements in place and ensure a stable and high quality experience for all pupils and staff while we work toward a full return to Maddiston.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An initial capital allocation of £5 million has been identified within the council’s budget for the work needed. Final costs will be confirmed following completion of detailed investigations and the competitive procurement process for the main contractor.

A project board is overseeing the works, this includes senior officers from Education and Place Services and is supported by external specialists.

Paul Kettrick, head of Investment, Assets and Climate said: “This has been a complex and urgent response to significant construction issues that have been identified at the school.

“Our focus is on delivering the necessary remedial works safely and to the highest standard as quickly as possible. The proposed approach will allow us to proceed efficiently while ensuring that upon completion we are satisfied the building is free of defects and meets all structural and condition requirements."