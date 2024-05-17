Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As part of ongoing 50th anniversary celebrations at Low Port Primary School in Linlithgow, the school’s first head teacher returned to host a special assembly.

Joseph Welsh ( 92), was head teacher at the school for 21 years – from 1973 to 1994 – and shared his stories of his time at the primary over half a century ago.

During the assembly, Mr Welsh shared stories with the pupils, telling them about how well behaved the pupils were, different technology that was available at the time and, perhaps most importantly, what they used to have for school dinners!

“There were no sandwiches back then”, Mr Welsh told the children.

Pupils were fascinated to hear stories about the school when it first opened.

“It was mince on a Tuesday and fish on a Friday.”

He also reminded pupils of the importance of good behaviour and a good education.

Also part of the assembly, the pupils heard how the school is going to be collecting items for a special 50th anniversary time capsule. This will be opened in another 50 years.

Generously donated by Linlithgow estate agent Pacitti Jones, the time capsule will capture life at school in the town in 2024.

Mrs Nicky Hocknull with original head teacher Mr Joseph Welsh.

Mrs Nicky Hocknull, the current head teacher of Low Port Primary, said: "What an absolute pleasure it was to have Mr Welsh visit the pupils and share his stories.

“By understanding our past, it helps us think about the future and this is a great lesson for young people today.

“The pupils were all fascinated with tales of what life was like at Low Port 50 years ago.

“We are now really excited about the time capsule project and the pupils will be having some great discussions over the next week about items that they think best represent them.

“We had lots of great suggestions, including our local football strip, a newspaper and some letters or photos for future generations. A big thanks to Pacitti Jones for helping to make this community project happen.”