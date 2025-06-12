Local primary school brings magic to life with 'The Wizard of Oz' performance

Four of our stars from "The Wizard of Oz".

Young stars from St. Francis Xavier’s Primary School delighted audiences as they took to the stage for a heartwarming production of The Wizard of Oz.

With vibrant costumes, captivating songs, dazzling dances and plenty of courage, brains, and heart, the talented primary school children brought the classic tale to life in front of proud families and community members.

From Dorothy and her ruby slippers to the lovable Scarecrow, Tin Man, and Cowardly Lion, every performer shone brightly, making this enchanting journey to Oz one to remember.

The show was a true celebration of creativity, teamwork, and the magic of childhood.