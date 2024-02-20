Local entrepreneurs inspire Falkirk district high school pupils at business seminar

As part of the Developing the Young Workforce (DYM) initiative, pupils attended a ‘Young People in Business’ seminar event at Larbert High School.

The event highlighted the power of DYW partnerships across the school curriculum and the impact it can have on young people.

Hosted by Amrit Dhillon, managing director of Candied Ice Cream and Avsd Ltd, pupils had the chance to ask a panel of business professionals a series of questions to find out more about the highs and lows of running a successful business; what goes on behind the scenes and what motivated them to be where they are today.

The experiences and advice shared promoted inspiring and engaging discussions around the skills and qualities the panel felt were, and continue to be, critical to their success – both in business and in life.

Those local business people on the panel alongside Amrit were Amy Moore, co-founder and director of Aquarius Creative who features on the BBC’s The Agency Unfiltered; Mark Ewen, professional MMA fighter and personal trainer and Rachel Spicer, social media influencer.

Organisers have expressed their thanks to them all for giving up their time to meet with the pupils, and for offering work experience opportunities and career insight sessions as a follow on from the event.

Amrit said: “I believe the event demonstrated what can be achieved through partnerships between DYW, education and business. With over 300 students in attendance from seven different schools from the greater Falkirk area there is no doubt that within the hearts of the young people of our community there resides a strong entrepreneurial spirit.”

Amrit also kindly donated £2000 to Larbert High School’s chosen charity, Strathcarron Hospice, who not only provide an invaluable support to the local community but who have also pledged their support to developing the young people of Forth Valley.

Julie Degnan, head of enterprise for Young Enterprise Scotland, was also in attendance at the event. She described it as “a great example of collaboration among schools, the local authority and external partners”.

She said: “A shared commitment to entrepreneurship and enterprising thinking was evident throughout: from the students’ questions to the panellists’ stories and the organisation behind offering this event to secondary schools across Falkirk.

"I have no doubt that pupils and staff have broadened their understanding of the business world and have been fuelled by a shared passion for entrepreneurship.”

Martyn Shields, depute head teacher at Larbert High added: “We are committed here at Larbert High to preparing our young people for the next step in their journey.

"DYW is embedded within our curriculum throughout the year, across all faculties however DYW Week allows us to showcase and highlight our partnerships through inspirational events like Young People in Business.

"The event was a terrific success and we want to thank all our partners for making this possible.”

