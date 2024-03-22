Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The F1 in Schools competition sees participants design, make and race miniature F1 cars, with teams assessed across a variety of areas, including car speed, engineering quality, brand identity and verbal presentation skills.

This year’s event was the largest edition of the Primary competition, with 42 teams made up of over two hundred students all attending the Magna Science Adventure Centre in Rotherham to take part.

Taking second place in the competition were The Speedy Sharbies from Low Port Primary School – made up of Georgia, 11, Rosie, 10, Luca, 11, Jessica, 11, and Ben, 11.

The Speedy Sharbies from Low Port PS (left) and Thunder Splitter from Springfield PS (right) couldn't believe they'd both secured a place on the podium.

The Speedy Sharbies also won the Team Identity Award at the event.

And Thunder Splitter from Springfield Primary School – consisiting Zoe, 11, Evan, 11, Keeghan, 11, Abbie, 11, and Neve, 11 – took third place.

Tom Milner, UK Project Manager at F1 in Schools, said: “The Scottish teams performed brilliantly at the event – to have two entrants making it onto the podium is a fantastic result!

“With such a brilliant standard of work on show from all those taking part, The Speedy Sharbies and Thunder Splitter should be extremely proud of themselves for getting such high scores from the judges across the different elements of the project."

The Speedy Sharbies secured second place and the Team Identity award.

The teams were presented with their awards, atop a confetti-filled podium at the event, by Tom and Andrew Denford, founder and chairman of F1 in Schools.

Reflecting on their achievement, The Speedy Sharbies' manager Georgia said: “We didn't expect to come second, but we're really happy we did!

“We've had such a fun day and it was great to meet the other teams taking part in the competition.”

The Thunder Splitters' manager Zoe added: “It feels amazing to have made it onto the podium.

The Thunder Splitter crew from Springfield PS with their third place trophy.

“There were so many teams here today and everybody has done a really good job, so it was huge surprise to come third! We can't wait to compete again next year.”

With 42 schools competing in the event, getting two Linlithgow primary school teams placed on the podium was no mean feat.

And head teacher at both schools, Nicky Hocknull, was over the moon with her young charges’ achievements.

She said: “Everyone in our school communities is so proud of all our young people who took part in the F1 cluster competition.

“Three of our teams were successful in reaching the national competition in Rotherham and worked hard to fundraise to attend the event, including sponsorship from local businesses and organisations.

“It was a fabulous experience enjoyed by all the children, parents and staff who attended.

“Both schools watched the nail-biting final online and were thrilled when Low Port was awarded second and Springfield third place. We’re very proud of all involved!”

F1 in Schools is a not-for-profit social enterprise aiming to promote the learning of STEM subjects. The global competition allows students, aged nine to 19, to participate in a multidisciplinary challenge where they must use professional CAD software to design, analyse, manufacture, test, and race miniature air powered F1 cars.

Many students have gone on to have fruitful careers with F1 teams, founded on their success in F1 in Schools.

The Lenovo F1 in Schools 2024 Primary UK National Finals took place on Tuesday, March 12, at Magna Science Adventure Centre in Rotherham and was attended by over 200 students.

The event was supported by Lenovo, the UK title sponsor of F1 in Schools, Ansys, Autodesk, and Denford.