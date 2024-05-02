Linlithgow pupils launch social enterprise cafe for community to raise funds for School Clothing Bank

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Run by a group of P7 pupils, the LPS Blether Cafe aims to bring together the local community to generate cash for the West Lothian School Clothing Bank, which supports families facing financial hardship by providing children with brand new uniforms for the school day.

The new social enterprise cafe welcomed its first guests last Thursday and it is hoped the project will run on the last Thursday of every month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The initiative has received support from housebuilder Cala Homes (East) who donated mugs to the school for the cafe.

P7 pupils at Linlithgow Primary have launched a monthly Blether Cafe as a social enterprise and to raise money for the West Lothian School Clothing Bank. Pictured with pupils are LPS acting deputy headteacher Mrs Matos and Susan Wynn, sales consultant from Cala Homes (East). (Pic: Chris James)

Chantal Matos, acting deputy head teacher, said: “We’re so proud of our P7 pupils and our Pupil Equity Group who have worked hard to bring this great initiative to life.

"We’re also very grateful to Cala. Their mug donation has supported our social enterprise group immensely.

“We started with zero capital, so the mugs were one less expense that we had to get covered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We hope the cafe will help bring Linlithgow Primary families together alongside members of the local community, all while raising funds for a great cause.

The LPS Blether Cafe launched for the first time last week with P7 pupils inviting the community to join them for a cuppa. (pic: Chris James)

"Our goal is to generate enough profit to cover the cafe’s running costs and give back to West Lothian School Clothing Bank, which supports many of our families here at the school.”

Supporting the Blether Cafe is the latest collaboration between the school and the local housebuilder, which previously supported the school’s fundraising Hallowe’en Spooky Lane and has delivered career progression lessons and safety sessions in classrooms.

It is part of the company’s Preston Glade Community Pledge, from the homes currently being built at the top of Preston Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kim Newbigging, regional sales manager at Cala Homes (East), said: “The LPS Blether Café is a fantastic initiative that we’re really proud to have helped get it off the ground.

“This is just the latest project that we have supported Linlithgow Primary with through our Preston Glade Community Pledge.

“We have thoroughly enjoyed getting to know the staff and pupils at Linlithgow Primary School and we look forward to continuing to support them in the months to come.”