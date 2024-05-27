Lights, camera, action... award nomination puts spotlight on St Mungo's Film Ambassadors

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The teaching of film and media studies in schools is often considered a ‘fun’ subject and in the past has not been taken as seriously by some as many other subjects.

However, one initiative at a local high school is going from strength to strength and proving that it’s more than a ‘fun’ subject. It’s a chance to celebrate the creative arts and give pupils another way to express themselves while learning new transferrable skills.

The St Mungo’s Film Ambassadors project was started by media studies teacher Fraser Johnston, but it’s success is all down to the enthusiastic and talented pupils who get involved.

And everyone in the school is hoping their hard work and dedication will pay off next month at a prestigious awards ceremony on June 21.

08-05-2024. Picture Michael Gillen. FALKIRK. St Mungo's High School. Film Ambassadors and teacher, Fraser Johnston who have been shortlisted for an award in the TES Awards. Pictured with Dr Patricia Holland, Head Teacher.

The film ambassadors have been shortlisted as finalists for the Excellence in Creative Arts category at the TES School Awards 2024.

Mr Johnston said: “The St Mungo’s Film Ambassadors came about to celebrate and promote creativity throughout the school. Pupils feel a chance in culture within schools is needed and the creative arts should be celebrated.

"We have over 40 Film Ambassadors currently at St Mungo’s, who not only help other departments within the school but help plan and run several film clubs and societies which are all very well attended.

“Pupils in our school have a safe space to express themselves through making films and talking about films.

Last year, two of the school's film ambassadors - Jasiu Janowiec and Cerys Farquhar - had their work nominated for an award at the Scottish Youth Film Festival. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

“The idea is to create a film culture within our school and I believe we have elevated the subject of Film and Media beyond a ‘fun’ subject to one which is taken as seriously as any other within the school.

"Film and Media due to its rising popularity within our schools is now taught to every year group. Pupils in S1 and S2 now have it on their timetable and have the opportunity to experience it within a classroom session as well as through the extra curricular clubs.

“Although this project was created by me, what makes it stand out is the fact that it is very much a pupil-led group. This not only helps enhance their filmmaking and analysis skills but provides strong leadership skills.”

Aside from the lessons during the school day, the Film Ambassadors organise the activities in Film Club for S1-S3 pupils, offering a chance to get hands on and create their own films, as well as running film societies for S1/S2, S3 and the Senior Film Society. The ambassadors choose the films that are shown and promote the conversations afterwards.

The ambassadors help to organise the annual St Mungo's Academy Awards for young filmmakers. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

Mr Johnston continued: “Seeing these pupils working so hard to help provide all this for their school brings me immense joy. They also take time to help plan and run the St Mungo’s Academy Awards – an even run every year to celebrate the work of our film students with a night of entertainment which has attracted members of the film industry to be judges, as well as celebrating the musical talent from around the local community. They run all this and that is exactly what sets them apart.”

Offering pupils in all year groups the chance to explore film and media as a subject has seen more students continue their studies in their senior years at the school and gain qualifications in it.

"Pupils are able to choose subjects when they reach S3 and the number of pupils in each class has increased significantly with over 150 pupils from S3 to S6 actively choosing to pursue film and media as a subject,” explains Mr Johnston.

"They choose this for several reasons – they want to pursue a career within the industry; they realise the creative freedom that exists within the subject and the skills they learn by taking part, ensuring that film education is integrated into the broader curriculum rather than treated as an isolated subject. Practical experience provides opportunities for hands-on experience with filmmaking, including workshops, film production classes and access to equipment and resources.”

The initiative has also seen interaction with industry professionals including guest lectures, workshops and mentorship programmes, as well as opportunities to enter film festivals and competitions.

As well as demonstrating innovation and creativity in their approach to filmmaking, the ambassadors have engaged with the local community through their filmmaking endeavours, organising screenings, clubs and other events to involve and inspire aspiring filmmakers or to spark meaningful discussions.

They have also received recognition and awards for their work from other institutions and film festivals, demonstrating their enthusiasm in the creative arts.

Mr Johnston added: “The St Mungo’s Film Ambassadors are an incredibly dedicated group of pupils who willingly give up their own time to help build a film culture within our schools and deserve the recognition wholeheartedly.

"The main reason for creating this was to create an environment of film within schools and provide opportunities that were not available to me when I was at school. I want the pupils to feel the same way about film as I do.