Life-saving Week at Larbert High School teaches pupils vital CPR skills

All school lessons are of course important, however, classes recently taught at Larbert High could prove invaluable to pupils.

That’s because the school held a Life-saving Week before the October holidays to teach youngsters basic, but potentially vital, cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) skills.

All 1900 pupils from S1 to S6 took part in the training, which was led and supervised by Scottish Fire and Rescue Service firefighters from Falkirk Fire Station and the Falkirk and West Lothian Community Action team.

Around 160 members of staff were also enrolled on the course at the start of the school year, with the training kits being supplied by the British Heart Foundation.

Outlining why the school was so eager to organise the sessions, John Doherty, Larbert High depute rector, said: “All the evidence shows if you train young people in basic life-saving it triples survival rates.

“We’ve never done it before but it’s to promote health and wellbeing as we have new defibrillators positioned in the school.

“All the pupils we’ve spoken to have spoken really highly of it and we’ve had nice emails from parents saying it’s a really great thing.

“The science department has built it into their course so, next year, we only need to train our first year pupils and staff have now got the kits and the demonstration videos to do so.”