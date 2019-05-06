Lewis Capaldi sends approval as Denny Primary win Glee competition

Denny Primary School were crowned the Forth Valley Glee Challenge Champions at the regional final in a jam packed Albert Hall in Stirling last week.

They will now join eight other schools from the 175 Challenge entrants from Moray to the Scottish Borders in the national final at The Caird Hall, Dundee on June 9.

Eight primary schools - Callander, Craigbank, Denny, Larbert Village, Newton, Sacred Heart RC, St Francis Xavier RC and Wallacestone - made it through the qualifying heats to contest the Forth Valley Glee crown.

After an epic night of entertainment, with all the choirs performing stunningly well, Denny were crowned champions, with Sacred Heart RC the first runner-up and Larbert Village second runner-up.

And the young singers got some star approval when footage of show host Dionne Hickey singing Lewis Capaldi’s hit ‘Someone You Loved’ with backing from all the school choirs, was brought to the attention of Lewis himself. He tweeted in his reply ‘this is absolutely incredible thanks so much for sending over’.

Suzanne Bell from Denny Primary school, said: “We had such an amazing night and can’t believe we came first with so many talented groups on that stage! It’s been so lovely to see all of the choirs raise their game each year and come on in confidence and talent.

Lewis Capaldi's tweet of approval.

“You have made us all so happy and really made school life at Denny very exciting!”

“It was a great night,” said Linda Breckenridge from the Frisson Foundation, who organise the Challenge across the country. “Without the support of parents and carers the evenings would not work so thanks to everyone who turned out.

“The more we do the more we learn about the support that parents and carers provide to ensure that their children can take part in these events. And, we truly appreciate everyone’s support.”

One of the teachers at the event summed up how worthwhile the Glee experience can be: “This was our third year taking part in Glee and each year I’m blown away, not only with the talent on show, but with how much the children get out of the experience.

“We have had many children join our choir over the past three years, with little confidence, low self-esteem, hardly any experience of performing and some even struggling with communication and social interaction. It is truly amazing to watch their Glee journey and witness the positive change it has on their lives.

“Glee helps children grow in confidence, teaches them about commitment, patience and dedication and gives all children who are part of it, a sense of belonging.”