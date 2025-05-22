Lessons to learn: Forth Valley College project was plagued by 'financial irregularities'

Forth Valley College (FVC) has bounced back after a series of administrative failings and “financial irregularities” surrounding a net-zero project.

According to Audit Scotland, FVC has gone on to improve its project management arrangements following the financial mismanagement of the Fuel Change project.

Between 2020 and 2023, the college received over £1 million of public funding for the initiative.

Auditors qualified the college’s 2022/23 accounts due to a “procurement breach” which primarily related to failures by the college to draw up and agree contracts for project spending totalling over £900,000 or obtain approval to appoint a supplier without competition.

Forth Valley College was said to have improved its approach to project management following intervention from Audit Scotland (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Stephen Boyle, Auditor General for Scotland, said: "Forth Valley College did not oversee and manage the finances of the Fuel Change project properly, and this led to significant failings.

“The college has since taken action to minimise the risk of these failings happening again. There are lessons to be learned for other colleges and public bodies, who need to make sure they can manage the risks associated with involving external bodies in projects.”

FVC carried out its own internal investigation into suspected financial irregularities related to the project, which included £76,000 of public funding being paid into non-college bank accounts, rather than paid directly to the college.

Thankfully the college did not lose any money from these procurement and financial control failings and it has subsequently ended its ties with the Fuel Change project.

Abhishek Agarwal, chairperson of FVC board of management, said: “The college is aware of the Audit Scotland S22 Report and has worked closely with Audit Scotland in terms of the content of the report.

“The Audit Scotland report also recognised the significant progress we have made in strengthening the processes for college-run projects. These improvements are designed to minimise the risk of similar issues arising in future, and we remain fully committed to regularly reviewing these arrangements to ensure they remain robust and fit for purpose.

“The external auditor’s Annual Report for 2022/23 also concluded that with, the exception of the stand-alone net zero project, the college has effective arrangements in place for financial planning, governance, and performance management.

“For clarity, the stand-alone project is no longer connected to the college and has been operating as a separate entity since June 2023.”

