Laurieston student battles back against his cerebral palsy at Forth Valley College gym

A desire to give the gym a try has helped an access to creative industries student with cerebral palsy feel the burn and reap the benefits of a tailored exercise programme at Forth Valley College.

James McCrandles, 31, from Laurieston, is only 11 weeks into his course at FVC’s Falkirk Campus, but with the help of leisure facilities co-ordinator Wai Mun Lee and

gym assistant Steve Fleming, he is losing weight, getting fitter and has drastically improved the grip in his right hand.

James, who is aiming to progress to become a graphic designer in the gaming industry, had always wanted to workout in a gym, but had never had the opportunity,

James McCrandles works out at the FVC gym (Picture: Submitted)

until he started his course in August 2023.

Now after a short time working on a tailored programme provided by the FVC gym team he is seeing major benefits – not least being able to grip his gaming console controller in a better way at home.

James said: “I had never used a gym before, but had always wanted to, especially over the last couple of years as I thought I could be doing with losing a bit of weight.

So when I started my course at the college and had the tour, met Wai and Steve and saw the facilities – and how cheap it was for students to use them – I knew I would be using them for sure.

“I still wasn’t sure what I would be able to use in the gym due to me being in a wheelchair, but Wai and Steve showed me that it was absolutely no barrier at all and

they quickly created a bespoke and tailored training programme for me to work on.

“I have noticed the difference so quickly. My right hand had been curled up for years and since I have started on the exercise programme it has made it stronger and

able to grip things more easily – including my games console controller which is fantastic as I really enjoy the gaming experience and hope one day to work in that field.”

James has already proven to be an inspiration to fellow students and staff and he is now a regular gym user and improving his fitness with his weights and cardio

vascular workouts.

He said: “I would recommend the gyms at Forth Valley College to anyone. Wai and Steve are so understanding and will be able to create a bespoke tailored workout for

anyone regardless of fitness levels or ability. What are you waiting for?”

Wai, said: “James is an inspiration to all. His attitude towards life is ‘bring it on’ and this is the exact positive attitude that bodes well within our gym environment. This attitude has allowed James to get physically and mentally fit.

"It is a joy to be in a position to help James achieve his true physical potential. By pushing him hard and supporting him in the gym, we hope to improve his quality of life, allowing him to deal with the life challenges he faces on a daily basis.

Steve added: “I enjoy working with James as the attitude he brings with him to the gym is hard work and determination. He will give anything a go to test his limits,