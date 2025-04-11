Latest update on project to carry out extensive repairs at Maddiston Primary

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A massive repair project is underway at Maddiston Primary as almost 500 pupils and 50 staff face several more months at different schools across the district.

At the end of February, attempts to repair storm damaged caused a few weeks earlier uncovered a number of huge defects in the building which had only opened 17 years ago at a cost of £9 million.

Falkirk Council has revealed that a team of engineers and project managers is in place, developing a plan to restore the school, and further specialist advisors will soon be appointed to support this process.

The local authority added: “The next steps include appointing architects and a contractor to carry out the construction work. While the project is complex, we are moving forward, and the school will remain closed until at least August. We will continue to provide updates as plans take shape and timelines become clearer.”

Scaffolding surrounds Maddiston Primary School ahead of repair works. Pic: Michael Gillen

The school is not anticipated to open before the start of the new session in August.

Chief executive Kenneth Lawrie has already asked for a detailed inquiry into why major defects were found in Maddiston Primary, while “as a precaution”, all other schools of similar construction and “built in the same era” are being surveyed.

With the coming term usually a busy one with P1 and P7 transition, as well as many social events for pupils, the council’s education services said plans were being made to ensure these go ahead.

A spokesperson said: “Transition arrangements for our new Primary 1 pupils will still take place to ensure they have a positive and supportive start to school. While we can’t yet confirm where they will be based, we are committed to making the process as smooth as possible. Plans will include opportunities for children and families to meet staff, learn about school routines, and feel confident about starting P1. The school team will continue to work closely with Glendevon ELC staff to ensure as thorough a transition as possible for new P1 pupils, this is a priority for both settings.

Maddiston Primary School has been turned into a building site ahead of extensive repairs. Pic: Michael Gillen

"P7 pupils are in a unique position this year, as they are already based at Braes High School, which will help make their transition to S1 even smoother. Being in the high school environment means they are already familiar with the building, routines, and some of the staff, giving them a head start in settling in. Transition planning is well underway, and we are working closely with Braes High School to ensure pupils feel fully prepared and supported for their move to S1 in August.”

Current arrangements see primaries one, two and three at Wallacestone Primary; primaries four, five and six at Bantaskin Primary; pupils in primary seven at Braes High School; and youngsters in the ASL Timezone and P1BM at Carrongrange High and Moray Primary.

They added that “efforts are being made to ensure that key events such as sports days and concerts will still take place”, saying schools are working together to coordinate these where possible. Plans are already in place for key P7 events such as the P7 Leavers’ Assembly and Leavers’ Party which will be hosted at Braes High.

The council said that they would continue to keep parents and carers informed.

