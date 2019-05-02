Larbert school holds day-long 1960s twist-athon to mark 50th birthday

Pupils, parents and teachers demonstarted some impressive moves as a Larbert school celebrated its 50th birthday in style and raised funds to support current and future students.

A 1960s-based all-day twist-athon held at Ladeside Primary last month generated £280 for its pupils and pupils-to-be.

Naturally, attire from that era was also on show, alongside dance moves including the jive, the swim and even the mashed potato.

Graeme Knight, Ladeside Primary class teacher, said: “The event was a great success — there were a few tired teachers, pupils and parents after all that twisting.

“Overall we raised £280 from donations which was fantastic.”