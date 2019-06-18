Larbert’s Kinnaird kids know their bits and bytes

Pupils from Larbert’s Kinnaird Primary School are dab hands at digital technology and there skills have been recoginsed with an national award.

The youngsters – or Digital Leaders as they are known – helped the McIntyre Avenue school earn a Digitial Schools Scotland Award which rewards excellence in integrating digital technology into learning and teaching.

Under the expert eye of principal teacher Andy Denholm, with support from Joanne Lennie and Karen Nichol, the 22 Digital Leaders make videos, teach the staff and their fellow pupils how to use digital applications – or apps – games and other software which will help them in their learning and development.

Representatives of Digital Schools Scotland were so impressed by Kinnaird it has now been picked to mentor others, sharing it’s knowledge and expertise with schools throughout Scotland.