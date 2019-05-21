Larbert pupils visit poverty exhibition

Pupils from Larbert High School were given an insight into what life is like for children living below the poverty line in developing countries after visiting a thought-provoking exhibition.

The Compassion Experience is a 70-foot mobile trailer, created by Christian child development charity Compassion UK which explores the daily lives of some of the most vulnerable children in the world and the struggles they face in accessing basic needs such as education, healthcare, food and clean water.

Speaking after the visit John Martindale, Learning for Sustainability co-ordinator at Larbert High School said: “The students found the Compassion Experience very thought-provoking. We had some interesting discussions about extreme poverty and I felt that they really engaged with the topic through the exhibition.”