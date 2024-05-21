Larbert High students to host Off The Rails Fashion Festival in aid of Strathcarron Hospice

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An evening of fashion, food and music – all for a good cause – is taking place at Larbert High School next week.

The students and staff are once again putting on a pre-loved fashion extravaganza in aid of Strathcarron Hospice.

The Off The Rails Fashion Festival is offering visitors the chance to enjoy two fashion shows with models wearing pre-loved items which have been upcycled by the school’s pupils from donations made to the hospice’s charity shops.

There will also be live music, food, drinks and shopping experiences on the night.

Students at Larbert High have been upcycling and transforming pre-loved clothing for their Off The Rails Fashion Festival. (pic: submitted)

The event, which is sponsored by local businesses Candied and Taylor Made Kilts, takes place at the school on Friday, May 31 from 6.15pm to 9pm.

Limited tickets are still available to buy for £20 from Strathcarron’s Hallam Road charity shop or at Larbert High’s reception.

Mhairi McAinsh, art teacher at Larbert High, said: “We are absolutely delighted to have this partnership with Strathcarron which has enriched and benefitted our pupils and school community greatly.

"Our partnership has helped develop key skills and highlighted the importance of the ‘circular economy’, with an ethos of moving away from fast fashion and buying pre-loved clothing with over 1.92 million tonnes of textile waste each year.

"It’s also given our pupils the opportunity to work on marketing and promotional campaigns through a new Strathcarron TikTok channel, vounteering in the retail shops through the Duke of Edinburgh scheme and website development using real life briefs.

"This year’s pupil fashion show has an emphasis on denim and festival wear with pupils in S1 to S6 upcycling garments for one of two runway shows on the night. Many of our staff are also modelling in the evening’s second show, promoting the range of pre-loved fashion straight off the rails and available to purchase that night.

"It’s going to be a really amazing evening with summer festival vibes with all of our community partners, with local small businesses Sweet Bouquets, The Squinty Baker, The Little Steel Bakery all selling their delicious sweet treats.

"Local businesses have been very generous with raffle prizes too which is amazing.”