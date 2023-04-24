Larbert High School's successful football teams

The under 14 boys will meet Wallace High tomorrow afternoon (Tuesday) at Ochilview Park in Stenhousemuir in the final of their age group in the East Stirlingshire Trophy.

Last week the under 13s made it to the final of the League Cup when they scored eight goals against St Modan’s High in the semi-final at Larbert. In March the under 13s just missed out in the league play off final when they were defeated by Wallace High.