News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago The Proclaimers taken off King’s coronation playlist
3 hours ago Virgin media down - leaving thousands without internet
3 hours ago Prezzo to close 46 ‘loss-making’ sites & 810 jobs at risk
4 hours ago Len Goodman dies aged 78 after battle with cancer
5 hours ago Capital announce Summertime Ball 2023 line-up
6 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023

Larbert High School's successful football teams

It’s been another successful year for Larbert High Schools football teams across all age groups.

By Jill Buchanan
Published 24th Apr 2023, 12:30 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 12:31 BST

The under 14 boys will meet Wallace High tomorrow afternoon (Tuesday) at Ochilview Park in Stenhousemuir in the final of their age group in the East Stirlingshire Trophy.

Last week the under 13s made it to the final of the League Cup when they scored eight goals against St Modan’s High in the semi-final at Larbert. In March the under 13s just missed out in the league play off final when they were defeated by Wallace High.

But it’s been a great season for all the teams – well done.

Larbert High girls football team 2022/23

1. Larbert HS football

Larbert High girls football team 2022/23 Photo: ugc

Photo Sales
Larbert High School under 13s football team

2. Larbert HS football

Larbert High School under 13s football team Photo: ugc

Photo Sales
Larbert High under 14s boys football team who met Wallace High from Stirling in the final of the East Stirlingshire u14 trophy final on Tuesday

3. Larbert HS football

Larbert High under 14s boys football team who met Wallace High from Stirling in the final of the East Stirlingshire u14 trophy final on Tuesday Photo: ugc

Photo Sales
Larbert High U15 boys football team 2022/23

4. Larbert HS football

Larbert High U15 boys football team 2022/23 Photo: ugc

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:Larbert