Larbert High School's successful football teams
It’s been another successful year for Larbert High Schools football teams across all age groups.
By Jill Buchanan
Published 24th Apr 2023, 12:30 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 12:31 BST
The under 14 boys will meet Wallace High tomorrow afternoon (Tuesday) at Ochilview Park in Stenhousemuir in the final of their age group in the East Stirlingshire Trophy.
Last week the under 13s made it to the final of the League Cup when they scored eight goals against St Modan’s High in the semi-final at Larbert. In March the under 13s just missed out in the league play off final when they were defeated by Wallace High.
But it’s been a great season for all the teams – well done.
