Larbert High School wins fourth Scottish Education Award

Staff and pupils at Larbert High School are celebrating after winning the ‘Parents as Partners in Learning’ Scottish Education Award.

The accolade is the fourth Scottish Education Award the school has won in the last six years.

Rector Jon Reid said: “We are thrilled to have won at an outstanding event full of some of Scotland’s best educational talent.

“It was particularly pleasing to see multiple finalists from the Falkirk and Forth Valley areas.

“These awards bring recognition to and raise the profile not only of Larbert High School, but of the Falkirk Council area.

“I’m well aware that it’s not the awards that are important - it’s the outstanding commitment, and thousands of hours of extra work, from some of the very best professionals in Scotland that we’re fortunate enough to have working at Larbert High School.”

Larbert High School pupils with their 'Parents as Partners in Learning' Scottish Education award with comedian and presenter Des Clarke

Other Forth Valley schools to be shortlisted for awards were St Modan’s High School, St Mungo’s High School and Woodburn Early Learning and Childcare Centre.

Denny High School Chemistry teacher Katie Sharp, who runs the school’s STEM club was also nominated in the Teacher of the Year category.