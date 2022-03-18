Larbert High School girls tipped for future business success

The pupils have been highlighted for their business skills.

Falkirk youngsters, aged 13-16, faced tough competition to triumph, as entries for this year’s contest were up by a record-breaking 300 percent this year.

Lauren, one of the girls from the winning team said: “The Growing Future Assets Competition was a huge opportunity for me to look into finance and investment, which had never crossed my mind as a future career before entering the contest.

“It truly made me realise that, as a woman, I can get involved in male dominated industries such as investment and finance.”

The winning trio was also coached by Executive and Voice Coach Susan Room boosting their skills and confidence, and broadcaster and financial journalist Iona Bain explained how to invest their way to a better future.

Business Education teacher Thomas Darling, who guided the winning Junior team at Larbert High School, said: “The Growing Future Assets Investment competition has been a fantastic opportunity to provide girls with an insight into a traditionally male dominated industry.

“The competition has been incredibly well organised and the support provided by the investment mentors has been invaluable for the success of the team. It has been a brilliant experience to be part of, and something I will look to be part of next year.”

The financial educators Future Asset aims to nurture the next generation of female investment experts and encourage females to consider a career in the business industry. They believe that being a female should never become an obstacle to progress in a chosen career.

Almost 370 schoolgirls from all over Scotland took a place in the competition. They were mentored by more than 80 investment professionals offering advice, inspiration and career insights.

Helen Bradley, Future Asset programme manager, said: “The judges were hugely impressed by all the teams.