Larbert High School girls head for Holyrood to help MSP fight for equality in business
Future Asset hosted a reception at the Scottish Parliament which provided a vital opportunity for key stakeholders – including students, teachers, industry representatives and volunteers, and elected members – to discuss how to improve access to the investment management industry for female job seekers.
Michelle Thomson MSP, who sponsored the event, said: “I’m delighted to be sponsoring this Future Asset event in the Scottish Parliament this evening. I’m very
interested in using all the ways I can to promote girls and women into financial services. Perhaps I have more than a vested interest in this, as I spent around 23 years in financial services.
"I’m also the convener of the cross-party group for women’s enterprise and sit on the finance committee. In other words. I’ve spent my career involved in the area so
that is why I’m so delighted to sponsor it.”
Future Asset seeks to inform girls in Scotland about careers in investment management, enthuses them about opportunities in the sector, and widens the talent pipeline while improving diversity in the industry.
Helen Bradley, CEO of Future Asset said: “We have had so much positive feedback from our guests already. From firms, teachers and perhaps most significantly, from
the girls. They had a fantastic evening, and it has really underlined to them that they have so much potential, and that their talents are very much needed in the
investment management industry.”