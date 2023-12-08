Larbert High School girls head for Holyrood to help MSP fight for equality in business

A group of female students from Larbert High School travelled to Edinburgh this week to highlight the “lack of gender diversity” in the financial services industry.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Future Asset hosted a reception at the Scottish Parliament which provided a vital opportunity for key stakeholders – including students, teachers, industry representatives and volunteers, and elected members – to discuss how to improve access to the investment management industry for female job seekers.

Michelle Thomson MSP, who sponsored the event, said: “I’m delighted to be sponsoring this Future Asset event in the Scottish Parliament this evening. I’m very

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

interested in using all the ways I can to promote girls and women into financial services. Perhaps I have more than a vested interest in this, as I spent around 23 years in financial services.

Michelle Thomson MSP joins Larbert High School students to highlight the lack of diversity in the financial service sector (Picture: Submitted)

"I’m also the convener of the cross-party group for women’s enterprise and sit on the finance committee. In other words. I’ve spent my career involved in the area so

that is why I’m so delighted to sponsor it.”

Future Asset seeks to inform girls in Scotland about careers in investment management, enthuses them about opportunities in the sector, and widens the talent pipeline while improving diversity in the industry.

Helen Bradley, CEO of Future Asset said: “We have had so much positive feedback from our guests already. From firms, teachers and perhaps most significantly, from

the girls. They had a fantastic evening, and it has really underlined to them that they have so much potential, and that their talents are very much needed in the