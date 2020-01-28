Larbert High pupils learn tricks of the hospitality trade

As part of the project, 60 S1 pupils were invited to the Macdonald Inchyra Hotel and Spa in Polmont last Thursday to gain an insight into the workings of each of the venue’s departments. The classes also took part in a table-setting workshop led by the hotel’s general manager, Brett Ingle.

Larbert High School S1 pupils visit to Macdonald Inchyra Hotel as part of hospitality initiative. Picture by Michael Gillen. jpimedia Buy a Photo

Larbert High School S1 pupils visit to Macdonald Inchyra Hotel as part of hospitality initiative. Picture by Michael Gillen. jpimedia Buy a Photo

Larbert High School S1 pupils visit to Macdonald Inchyra Hotel as part of hospitality initiative. Picture by Michael Gillen. jpimedia Buy a Photo

Larbert High School S1 pupils visit to Macdonald Inchyra Hotel as part of hospitality initiative. Picture by Michael Gillen. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more