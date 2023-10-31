Larbert High pupils highlight benefits of Developing the Young Workforce initiative

Pupils at Larbert High School have shown representatives from the Scottish Government the work they have been doing as part of an initiative to prepare them for the world of work.

The Developing The Young Workforce initiative sees employers work with schools and colleges to provide inspirational opportunities for young people to help them understand and develop the skills they need to succeed in the workplace in future.

Last week, the high school welcomed Adam Reid, deputy director for lifelong learning and skills; Elma Murray, deputy chair of DYW employer’s forum; and Alison Allmark, business manager DYW employer engagement team.

The representatives met with the staff coordinating the programme at Larbert High to hear about the role in embedding employer engagement across the school to improve the opportunities and choices of young people.

They also spent time with pupils who had benefited from DYW employer engagement across a range of sectors.

Martyn Shields, depute headteacher and DYW lead at Larbert High, said: “We were absolutely thrilled to welcome representatives from the Scottish Government to Larbert High School to hear about the terrific impact our DYW strategy is having on our young people. Driving this strategy forward are two of the most committed, passionate and knowledgeable DYW coordinators, Mhairi McAinsh and Elizabeth Kirk.

"Through this, we are fully committed to embedding DYW employer engagement througohut our school curriculum and extracurricular experiences. All faculties have a plethora of DYW projects and partners that are helping to improve outcomes for our young people and preparing them for the next step on their journey.

“We are proud that our work is being shared with other pupils across the council, so not only are we improving outcomes for those in Larbert, but across the authority.

"As a result of these projects and partners our pupils are thriving, and we are moving our young people into highly skilled, sustained positive destinations, our latest data shows that 98.4 per cent of our leavers moved into a positive destination – something we are exceptionally proud of.

"The success is made possible by the exceptional relationship with the regional DYW team who provide direction, structure, and resource to help us ‘dream in full colour’.”

Clare Flynn, regional head of DYW Forth Valley, added: “DYW Forth Valley is committed to ensuring the young people of Forth Valley have as much choice and opportunity as possible to start the next stage of their journey. It is a team effort to support young people and to prepare them for life after school; through strong employer, college and school partnerships our young people are being provided with inspirational opportunities to help them understand and develop the skills they need to succeed in life after school.”

Following the visit to Larbert High, the delegation visited Forth Valley College’s Falkirk Campus.

Kenny MacInnes, principal of the college, said: “It is partnerships with innovative organisations such as DYW Froth Valley that enhance and develop our local and national economies, helping young people become the best they can be and leading them to the next step on their career journey. We look forward to strengthening our relationship with DYW in the months and years to come.”

1 . Larbert High School DYW visit Representatives from the Scottish Government met with students involved in the My Fashion Path. Photo: Mark Ferguson Photo Sales

2 . Larbert High School DYW visit Meeting pupils involved in the Barista Kids project. Photo: Mark Ferguson Photo Sales

3 . Larbert High School DYW visit Julie Green, teacher of FCT at Larbert High, with barista pupils Carla Louise Carmichael, Lewis Reid and Maiden Chisholm Photo: Mark Ferguson Photo Sales

4 . Larbert High School DYW visit Ruth Hamilton, teacher of fashion and textiles with pupils Layla Adam, Ellie Miller, Rowan Whitworth and Ekua Osei. Photo: Mark Ferguson Photo Sales