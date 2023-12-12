News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
Art students from Larbert High decorated the windows at Forth Valley Royal Hospital and the Maggie's Centre recently. (Pic: Scott Louden)Art students from Larbert High decorated the windows at Forth Valley Royal Hospital and the Maggie's Centre recently. (Pic: Scott Louden)
Art students from Larbert High decorated the windows at Forth Valley Royal Hospital and the Maggie's Centre recently. (Pic: Scott Louden)

Larbert High pupils bring festive cheer to Forth Valley Royal Hospital and Maggie's Forth Valley with window decorations

Art and design pupils from Larbert High School have once again been trying to bring some festive cheer to two local health care buildings.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 12th Dec 2023, 12:52 GMT
Updated 12th Dec 2023, 12:53 GMT

The students recently spent time using their creative talents to draw special designs on windows at Forth Valley Royal Hospital and at the local Maggie’s Centre.

The school’s pupils have been decorating windows at the hospital for a number of years now in a project which sees them team up with Artlink Central.

Their stunning glass illustrations help brighten up communal spaces in the run up to Christmas, bringing a smile to the faces of patients, staff and visitors.

Pupils spent time decorating windows with festive designs recently.

1. LHS festive art 2023

Pupils spent time decorating windows with festive designs recently. Photo: Scott Louden

Photo Sales
The pupils are art and design students at nearby Larbert High School.

2. LHS festive art 2023

The pupils are art and design students at nearby Larbert High School. Photo: Scott Louden

Photo Sales
The designs help bring a smile to the faces of patients, staff and visitors.

3. LHS festive art 2023

The designs help bring a smile to the faces of patients, staff and visitors. Photo: Scott Louden

Photo Sales
The pupils use their creative talents to draw the illustrations on the glass.

4. LHS festive art 2023

The pupils use their creative talents to draw the illustrations on the glass. Photo: Scott Louden

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Forth Valley Royal Hospital