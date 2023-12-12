Larbert High pupils bring festive cheer to Forth Valley Royal Hospital and Maggie's Forth Valley with window decorations

Art and design pupils from Larbert High School have once again been trying to bring some festive cheer to two local health care buildings.

The students recently spent time using their creative talents to draw special designs on windows at Forth Valley Royal Hospital and at the local Maggie’s Centre.

The school’s pupils have been decorating windows at the hospital for a number of years now in a project which sees them team up with Artlink Central.

Their stunning glass illustrations help brighten up communal spaces in the run up to Christmas, bringing a smile to the faces of patients, staff and visitors.

