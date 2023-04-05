Larbert High Hospitality Academy youngsters were able to put all their culinary and hosting abilities to the test by organising and hosting an event for the clients of independent financial advisers A.R.D. Consultancy, while those in the school’s Dance Academy put on a display of their talents to entertain the guests.

The evening served up lots of glitz and glamour with the pupils taking centre stage, preparing meals, providing entertainment and looking after the A.R.D. Consultancy clients who attended.

The business first linked up with the school in 2019 to support the Larbert High School of Hospitality, an initiative designed to bolster students’ practical, planning and organisational skills. Following the most recent successful event, A.R.D. handed over a cheque for £2000 to provide additional funding to help pupils achieve their goals.

S3 School of Hospitality pupils with Miss King, Mr Townsend and Daniel Bajwoluk of A.R.D. Consultancy

The latest sponsorship will help provide the education and hands-on learning experiences required to prepare students for a successful and fulfilling career in their chosen field.

Andrew Dawkins, Director of A.R.D. Consultancy, said: “Our partnership with Larbert High School has reached new heights after our very successful amalgamated client hospitality event. It was an honour to be able to offer our clients such a unique outing, while at the same time, giving the students of Larbert High vital skills development experience. We look forward to continuing and growing our partnership with both the Hospitality Academy and Dance Academy programmes.”

Brian Townsend, principal teacher of health and wellbeing at Larbert High, said: “We are delighted to have been working in partnership with A.R.D. Consultancy over the last four years where they have supported our Hospitality and Dance Academy programmes. Their support has provided aprons for over 250 pupils and given our dancers the chance to perform with the Rockettes at the Emirates Arena. The event we held for A.R.D. and their clients in February was a tremendous success and gave our youngsters an opportunity to showcase their talents while developing skills for life learning and work.”

Larbert depute rector Martyn Shields congratulated the pupils on their efforts, adding: “The event showcased Larbert’s finest talent that has been supported by A.R.D. over the past four years. It allowed our pupils to create, perform and deliver an event to the highest standard and it is something that at Larbert we are immensely proud of.

School of Dance pupils with teachers Miss Busby and Brian Townsend, along with Daniel Bajwoluk Marketing Manager of A.R.D. Consultancy. Pic Scott Louden

"It was fantastic for our pupils to meet a range of people, developing their communication and leadership skills. The night was fitting and symbolic of the partnership that has been developed by A.R.D. and Larbert High. Their support and generosity allow all our pupils to access the curriculum particularly within our Hospitality Faculty. We hope that this event can be the first of many and again we would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to A.R.D. and their clients for the generosity and kind words. I would also personally like to thank the team at Larbert for putting on such a great spectacle.”

