Knights of St Andrew visit Kersiebank

Falkirk-based heritage group the Society of John de Graeme sent a heavily-armed and armoured squad of knights to Grangemouth yesterday, in honour of St Andrew.

The group visited the Kersiebank Community Project a day ahead of today’s St Andrew’s Day events, as part of their year-round programme of school and other visits.

Their main focus is the 13th and 14th century Wars of Scottish Independence, and in particular Sir John de Graeme, the local knight who died in the 1298 Battle of Falkirk - and who is interred in the churchyard of Falkirk Trinity Church.