Keep Scotland Beautiful: Falkirk's St Francis Xavier's Primary and Nursery receive another Green Flag for eco work

The award to St Francis Xavier's RC Primary School and Nursery came from environmental charity Keep Scotland Beautiful.

It recognises nurseries and schools which have demonstrated a commitment to the Eco-Schools Scotland programme and over two years have engaged their whole school community in local climate action.

Pupils at St Francis took part in a variety of fantastic litter-busting and climate action activities including litter picks, litter surveys, recycling and community clean ups.

St Francis Xavier's eco group with the fourth Green Flag the primary school and nursery has been awarded. Pic: Michael Gillen

To complete the Green Flag journey each school has a choice of ten topics to engage with, from climate action, to food and the environment, to litter, to energy. The schools also choose one of the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals to link their Eco-Schools work to.

Catherine Gee, deputy chief executive of Keep Scotland Beautiful, said: “I’d like to congratulate the eco-committee, pupils and staff, who have stepped up to play their part in combatting climate change and achieve their Green Flag Award.

"It’s great to hear about the progress schools have made towards their Green Flags. Across Scotland, educators, young people and children are doing amazing work in their schools and communities to combat climate change – from planting for nature and biodiversity, to cutting energy consumption, reducing water usage, and tackling litter and reducing waste.

“Keep Scotland Beautiful is committed to supporting all our children, young people and educators through the Eco-Schools programme, part of our recently announced Climate Action Schools framework, designed to develop the capacities, skills and attributes required to protect our planet and work towards our goal of a Net Zero future.”

Announced in June, Climate Action Schools will further empower schools and put climate change firmly on the agenda for educators, young people and children. The new framework will increase opportunities for learning across five core components: learning for sustainability; climate emergency; biodiversity; litter and pollution; and amplifying pupil voices.

This month, as part of Scotland’s Climate Week, the charity will host a Climate Action Week packed full of live lessons and activities. Schools will be invited to pledge to join a Climate Action Schools network to help Scotland reach Net Zero by 2045.