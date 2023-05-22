Pupils from California and Shieldhill primaries came together to form a choir for this year’s challenge and were among eight schools from the district to showcase their talents and abilities to a packed audience at the competition’s central regional final earlier this month.

They wowed the judges at Stirling’s Albert Halls with their performances on the night to be crowned regional winners, securing their place in the national final to be held in Dundee next month. Wallacestone Primary’s choir were first runners up, while the young performers from Grangemouth’s Moray Primary were second runners up.

The other Falkirk district schools who had made it through to the regional finals after enjoying success at the central sectionals in March were Bowhouse Primary, Westquarter Primary, Comely Park Primary and Maddiston Primary. They were joined in the regional finals by Craigbank and Tillicoultry primaries.

The choir from California and Shieldhill primary schools impressed the judges securing them the title of regional winners and a place in the national final of the Scottish Primary Schools Glee Challenge. (Courtesy of Frisson Foundation)

The choirs all sang two songs on the night with the judges scoring the performances across four broad areas – vocals, visuals, teamwork and performance.

A spokesperson for the Frisson Foundation, which organises the annual competition, said the regional finals were “a night to remember”. They said: “All of the choirs were at their best and children sang as choir and as soloists, danced and performed acrobatics working together to tell their own story of climate change and entertain a full house of supporters who cheered and roared the children on.

“In true Glee style the audience had come with supporting banners, customised t-shirts and a determination to create a great night for the children and everyone present. Glee with its combination of music, song and dance, has the power to bring communities together and allow children of all abilities to demonstrate all that is good in our schools. It certainly achieved that and gave the panel of judges plenty of food for thought.”

The pupils from California and Shieldhill Primary schools united to form their new Glee club in a triumphant return after Covid restrictions. Taking part in the competition’s heats the choir’s teamwork and positivity were recognised as they were awarded the Esprit de Glee Trophy. They did not automatically qualify to the regional finals by winning the heat, but were among the top scoring qualifiers to progress to the next stage.

California and Shieldhill primaries came together to perform for this year's competition. (Courtesy of Frisson Foundation)

A spokesperson for the schools said: “The schools could not be more proud of their choir who are small in number but mighty in talent and enthusiasm. We wish them luck when they participate in the national final.”

The national finals take place at Caird Hall in Dundee on Sunday, June 18.

Wallacestone Primary, who were first runners up at the central regional final of the Scottish Primary Schools Glee Challenge, on stage at Stirling's Albert Halls. (Courtesy of Frisson Foundation)