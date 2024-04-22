Jamie is 'whippet' up some interest in learning for Falkirk area high school pupils

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Youngsters at Braes High School have been feeling the benefit of Jamie the whippet’s visits.

The registered therapet with Canine Concern Scotland Trust – who even has his own school uniform – has worked with around 100 Braes High pupils of all ages, spending one period in the library supporting literacy and one period in the Numeracy Learning Space where pupils take part in a weekly “Jamie challenge”.

Animal assisted learning isn’t common in schools, but Braes High has been running the successful project since 2018 which has led to significant improvements in literacy and numeracy.

Jamie buries his head in a dog eared novel in the school library(Picture: Submitted)

It started as a pilot project in partnership with Canine Concern Scotland Trust’s Reading with Dog’ initiative to explore and analyse the impact of animal assisted learning. The school trialled a number of small, short term pilot projects to identify areas of impact and develop programmes for further development.

These projects looked at supporting learners with different barriers to learning including literacy issues, confidence, anxiety, attendance issues and control.

That’s when Braes Buddies was launched – a literacy-based programme for S1. It was so successful that senior pupils started working with Jamie, focusing on the reading for understanding element of the National 5 exam.

Iain Livingstone, Braes High School hadteacher, said: "Jamie’s presence in Braes, working with our young people has been really helpful in supporting them to enjoy their reading. He has helped build their confidence and to feel part of school life at Braes."

A rigorous selection process is in place for participants and a clearly structured programme of activities is in place to maintain positive progress. Pupils who have taken part in ‘Reading with Jamie’ have had plenty of positive things to say about the experience.

Councillor Iain Sinclair, spokesperson for education said: “The success of Braes High's Reading with Jamie program exemplifies the transformative power of animal-assisted learning.

“This program's impact on engagement and literacy underscores its potential to bridge the attainment gap and uplift students' academic journey through learning in alternative and exciting ways."

Jamie's owner, Janette added: “It is testament to the commitment of the staff at Braes that they have embraced the opportunities a therapet like Jamie can have in supporting the learning of identified pupils.

“From the outset, we were made to feel part of the Braes High school community and Jamie looks forward to his weekly sessions with the pupils.

“He even has his own school uniform, a Braes High tartan bandana and his matching school collar and lead that identifies him as part of the school community.”