Career progression in HR or people management could beckon, with accessible evening classes

Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD) accreditation is essential if you wish to progress your career in people management and FVC is the ideal place to help you achieve this. Additionally, the college also offers a HNC evening course in Management and Leadership which can help professionals take the next step in developing skills needed for senior management roles.

When working in HR it is important to keep up to date with your professional development in order to grow your career in this rewarding industry, but getting the time and opportunity to work on your own CPD can be challenging when working and balancing other commitments. That's why the evening courses at Forth Valley College may be the right choice for you.

Whether you are starting out on your HR career journey or interested in gaining a qualification in management, FVC can help.

Make people your business to help progress your career

CIPD – Certificate in People Practice

Are you –

Studying for, aspiring to, or embarking on, a career in people practice?

Working in a people practice support role and wish to develop your knowledge and provide immediate value for your organisation?

Wishing to develop the specialist knowledge, skills and understanding required to be a people professional?

If you are at any of the stages listed above then the CIPD Certificate in People Practice could be the qualification for you. It will introduce you to a wide range of relevant knowledge and expertise in people practice.

Undertaking this course will build your confidence and knowledge, enabling you to support immediate colleagues, customers and your organisation in achieving their objectives. You will develop the skills needed to support change, add value to your organisation and gain a deeper understanding of the aims of the profession.

The course is delivered by experienced, CIPD accredited people professionals and covers key areas such as business, culture and change in context, as well as core behaviours for people professionals and essentials of people practice.The CIPD Certificate in People Practice will build your credibility in the people profession, demonstrating your commitment to your professional development. Successful completion of the course allows for progression onto the Diploma in People Management or the Diploma in Strategic People Management.

Leanne Campbell, Curriculum Manager in FVC’s Department of Business and Communities, said: “These qualifications are extremely important in business today. In fact, industry demands that HR and management professionals possess the skills and training that are covered in these courses. We find that many people who apply for these courses very quickly gain promotion on the back of successfully completing them.

“We also recognise that our CIPD and HNC Management students have demanding jobs and busy lives. They work very hard, and in many cases are juggling family life and other important personal commitments.

“We can help students get to where they want to be professionally by preparing and supporting them, as well as providing them with contemporary and relevant skills and knowledge. Participation also provides an excellent opportunity to develop professional networks.”

HNC Management and Leadership

Are you currently working, or aspiring to work, in a first line management or supervisory role, or looking to progress to a more senior role, and would like to gain a recognised management qualification? If so, the HNC Management and Leadership evening course at Forth Valley College gives you the opportunity to do this.

You will develop skills and knowledge in the following areas:

Planning, leading and implementing change

Leadership at work

Developing self-management skills

Managing and working with people

Creating a culture of customer care

This course provides you with the skills and knowledge to complement and enhance your existing supervisory or management career and allows progression into other operational and senior management roles – and it runs in the evening, so what’s stopping you?

Take that next step in your career with an evening course at Forth Valley College.