Inspectors praise Falkirk area school's welcoming atmosphere, strong leadership and commitment to children's wellbeing

A Falkirk area primary school’s welcoming atmosphere, strong leadership and commitment to children’s wellbeing and learning has been praised by inspectors.

A team from Education Scotland and the Care Inspectorate visited Antonine Primary School and Nursery Class in Bonnybridge in January, and this week published their findings.

The inspection looked at different areas of the school and nursery’s work, rating seven areas as ‘very good’ and one as ‘good’.

Inspectors said they found a welcoming and positive environment built around the school’s vision, values and children’s rights, which helped pupils feel confident, respected and an important part of their school.

Pupils and staff at Antonine Primary School and Nursery celebrate a good report from inspectors.

Other highlights in the report included effective leadership from headteacher Jacqueline McLaughlin and senior staff, who inspectors said have “created strong processes for improving the school and encourage contributions from both staff and pupils”. They also said there was a strong focus on the health and wellbeing of all children, making sure everyone’s needs are met in inclusive and supportive surroundings.

The report added that “very good progress” is being made by pupils in both school and nursery, with opportunities to succeed and learn new skills.

Some areas of improvement were identified by inspectors. They said they should continue to implement planned improvements to support all children to achieve their best; and continue to develop approaches to consistent high-quality learning, teaching and assessment in the school.

The nursery should continue to provide further opportunities for children to be involved in improvement planning.

Jacqueline McLaughlin, headteacher, said: “We’re really pleased inspectors highlighted the hard work and effort everyone puts into our school and nursery. This includes all of our staff, our pupils and the wider community as a whole.

"Our strong ethos and commitment to inclusion ensure that all our children thrive in a supportive and stimulating environment and we look forward to continuing our journey of improvement and success."

Councillor Iain Sinclair, Falkirk Council’s spokesperson for education, added: “Antonine Primary School and Nursery Class are doing a fantastic job focusing on children’s wellbeing and achievements.

"The report highlights the school’s strong commitment to digital learning, with children effectively using technology to support and enhance their education.

"This great inspection result shows the teamwork and dedication from staff, pupils and families and we will continue supporting the school as they build on these successes.”

The inspectors said they are confident that the school has the capacity to continue to improve and will make no further visits in relation to this inspection.